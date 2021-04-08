LIVE| New Zealand temporarily suspends entry for travellers from India from April 11 over Covid surge, reports Reuters

India is witnessing a rapid spread of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases in the second wave. On Wednesday, the country logged more than 100,000 Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours for the second time this year, taking the tally to over 12.8 million cases. The active Covid-19 caseload of the country reached more than 843,000 and the daily positivity rate is on a steady rise. The daily positivity rate of the disease, which was 2.29 per cent on March 8, currently stands at 8.04 per cent, the Union health ministry data showed.





The ministry on Wednesday said the nation surpassed the US to become the fastest vaccinating country in the world with an average daily rate of more than 3 million vaccine doses.





The US Centre for Disease Control and Prevention(CDC) informed that the UK Covid-19 variant is now the most common strain in the country, reported Bloomberg. The European Union health ministers said they will continue talks to resolve vaccination planning, as the EU failed to unify in response to the links between the AstraZeneca Covid shots and blood clots. Germany, France, and Italy have restricted the vaccine for people aged above 60 and have asked the other members to implement the same, reported Bloomberg.