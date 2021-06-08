LIVE | Over 3.3 million Covid vaccine doses administered in last 24 hours: Govt

India's coronavirus disease (Covid-19) caseload currently stands at over 28.9 million after the country registered 100,636 new cases on Monday, the lowest in 61 days, according to the Union health ministry data. After witnessing the devastating wrath of the second wave of the disease, the country is now seeing a declining trajectory of new infections and active cases, as it reported less than 200,000 cases for the 11th straight day on Monday, the health ministry said. The active caseload saw a net decline of 76,190 Covid-19 cases and the positivity rate stands at 4.85 per cent, according to government data.





More than 23.27 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far, since the beginning of the vaccination drive on January 16, according to the health ministry. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday announced that free vaccination will be available to everyone above the age of 18 from June 21.





Globally, more than 173 million people have been affected by the virus to date and over 3.7 million lost their lives to the disease, according to the John Hopkins University Covid-19 tracker. The pressure on China for transparent communication regarding the Covid origins continues. US national security advisor Jake Sullivan said the United States in coordination with the international community will continue to press China to be transparent and forthcoming with data and information, reported AP. The World Health Organisation (WHO), meanwhile, warned about overpriced Covid vaccines and substandard products from intermediaries saying that countries should buy only WHO-certified vaccines and make sure to identify the origins of the product, reported ANI.