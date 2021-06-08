LIVE | Over 3.3 million Covid vaccine doses administered in last 24 hours: Govt
- Globally, more than 173 million people have been affected by Covid-19 to date and over 3.7 million lost their lives to the disease, according to the John Hopkins University Covid-19 tracker.
India's coronavirus disease (Covid-19) caseload currently stands at over 28.9 million after the country registered 100,636 new cases on Monday, the lowest in 61 days, according to the Union health ministry data. After witnessing the devastating wrath of the second wave of the disease, the country is now seeing a declining trajectory of new infections and active cases, as it reported less than 200,000 cases for the 11th straight day on Monday, the health ministry said. The active caseload saw a net decline of 76,190 Covid-19 cases and the positivity rate stands at 4.85 per cent, according to government data.
More than 23.27 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far, since the beginning of the vaccination drive on January 16, according to the health ministry. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday announced that free vaccination will be available to everyone above the age of 18 from June 21.
Globally, more than 173 million people have been affected by the virus to date and over 3.7 million lost their lives to the disease, according to the John Hopkins University Covid-19 tracker. The pressure on China for transparent communication regarding the Covid origins continues. US national security advisor Jake Sullivan said the United States in coordination with the international community will continue to press China to be transparent and forthcoming with data and information, reported AP. The World Health Organisation (WHO), meanwhile, warned about overpriced Covid vaccines and substandard products from intermediaries saying that countries should buy only WHO-certified vaccines and make sure to identify the origins of the product, reported ANI.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Tue, 08 Jun 2021 10:13 AM
Over 3.3 million Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in last 24 hours: Health ministry
-
Tue, 08 Jun 2021 09:53 AM
Over 1.8 million samples tested for Covid-19 in last 24 hours: ICMR
-
Tue, 08 Jun 2021 09:14 AM
India reports 86,498 new Covid-19 cases, 2,123 deaths
India on Tuesday reported less than 100,000 new Covid-19 cases and 2,123 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the health ministry data.
-
Tue, 08 Jun 2021 08:54 AM
Odisha: 70 inmates, 5 employees test positive for Covid-19 in Gunupur jail so far
Around 70 out of 113 inmates and five employees of Gunupur sub-jail in Odisha's Rayagada district tested positive for Covid-19 so far, ANI quoted Kamakshya Prasad Pati, jail superintendent of Gunupur sub-jail as saying.
-
Tue, 08 Jun 2021 08:13 AM
UK could delay easing Covid-19 restrictions by 2 weeks: Report
The UK's plan of easing coronavirus restrictions on June 21 could be delayed by two weeks as the chief medical officer and chief scientific officer gave a ' fairly grim' briefing to the cabinet ministers, highlighting the concerns over rate of transmission of new variants. The officials also said that the vaccinations didn't give 100 per cent protection, Bloomberg reported citing a report by the Times of London.
-
Tue, 08 Jun 2021 07:55 AM
Need to increase Covid-19 vaccination production capacity globally: Blinken
As the US decides to send millions of Covid-19 vaccines to nations across the globe, the secretary of state Tony Blinken said there is a need to increase production capacity on a regional basis worldwide.
-
Tue, 08 Jun 2021 07:20 AM
Chile reports nearly 7,000 new Covid-19 cases, toll crosses 30,000-mark
Chile's Covid-19 death toll crossed 30,000-mark on Monday as it reported 121 deaths in the last 24 hours. Chile logged 6,958 new coronavirus cases that took the tally to 1,434,884, according to the health ministry, reported ANI.