Covid-19 live: India's records 24,882 new cases, 140 deaths; active cases soar

India's weekly coronavirus (Covid-19) tally could go past one lakh mark today as the country has been logging a rise in cases this month. The country, which expert say may be witnessing a second wave of the pandemic, has witnessed nearly 100,000 cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the second week of March, data by the Union ministry of health and family welfare showed. The likely signs of the second wave are surfacing almost a year after India announced its first lockdown triggered by rising cases in March 2020.





The country has recorded 98,047 Covid-19 cases in March so far and on Friday clocked the highest daily infections at 23,285, data shows. The surge in cases is being reported in six states, including Maharashtra where authorities have announced a weeklong lockdown in the densely-populated Nagpur city next week and placed restrictions in other regions. Five states account for 82.96% of the total active cases in the country, and two severely affected states—Maharashtra and Kerala—account for 71.69% of India’s total active cases, according to the health ministry’s data.