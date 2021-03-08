Covid-19 LIVE: India's sees 18,599 fresh cases, 97 deaths in last 24 hours

The second part of the Budget session of Parliament is set to begin today but its duration is likely to be curtailed. The session will conclude on April 8.

India’s total active caseload stood at 1.84 lakh after six states across the country reported a surge in daily Covid-19 cases. Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu - the six states collectively account for 84.71% of the 18,711 new daily cases reported in the last 24 hours.

Maharashtra continues to report the highest daily new cases at 10,187. It is followed by Kerala with 2,791 while Punjab reported 1,159 new cases.

India's vaccination drive is being conducted in full swing as 2,09,22,344 people have been inoculated so far, health ministry data on Sunday showed.

Tamil Nadu has made it mandatory for overseas and domestic passengers, except those from Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and the neighbouring Puducherry union territory to have an e-pass to be allowed entry into the state. The move comes in the wake of a spurt in coronavirus cases in states like Maharashtra and Kerala, even as Tamil Nadu has been witnessing an increase in the number of new infections over the past few days.