LIVE updates: Uttarakhand imposes 'Covid curfew' from May 11 to 18
- Globally, the virus has affected the lives of more than 158 million people, while 3,288,638 lives have been lost due to the disease so far, as per the John Hopkins University Covid-19 tracker.
India reported more than 4,000 deaths due to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) for the second straight day on Sunday. The country battling the world's worst outbreak of the deadly virus witnessed 403,738 new infections in the previous 24 hours, according to the Union health ministry dashboard. The new cases took the active caseload of the country to over 3.7 million (3,736,648) and death toll to 242,362. The daily positivity rate in the country currently stands at 21.64 per cent.
The continued surge in infections led several state governments to extend their lockdown-like measures to break the chain of transmission. Delhi and Uttar Pradesh extended the lockdown till May 17 with stricter measures. Karnataka on Monday will enter a total lockdown, which will continue till May 24.
Germany is reporting a continuous decline in infections since last month. The seven-day incidence rate was less than 120 for the first time since April and the country is looking towards gradually loosening the restrictions, as per a Bloomberg report. The infection rate in Russia is also stabilising and hospitalisations due to the viral disease are at a seven-month low in the United States, according to the report. Spain celebrated as the state of national emergency ended at midnight due to the decline in the cases. The curbs were eased for restaurants, travelling between regions, and social gatherings, reported Bloomberg.
Follow all the updates here:
Mon, 10 May 2021 08:33 AM
Uttarakhand imposes 8-day 'Covid curfew' from May 11 to 18
Mon, 10 May 2021 08:05 AM
Brazil reports 1,024 new Covid-19 fatalities
Brazil reported 1,024 more deaths from the novel coronavirus disease (Covid-19). The national death toll of the country reached to 422,340 after new fatalities, according to the health ministry, reported ANI.
Mon, 10 May 2021 07:51 AM
China reports 11 new Covid-19 cases
China reported 11 new Covid-19 cases, taking the tally to 90,769, the national health authority, reported Reuters.