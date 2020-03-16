Coronavirus factbox: Why maintaining one metre distance is important for prevention

india

Updated: Mar 16, 2020 08:47 IST

With the number of coronavirus cases on the rise in the country, the government has warned the public against the spread of rumours and misinformation over the virus, its spread and the preventive measures.

One such piece of misinformation recently spread through social media under the name of the United Nations Children’s Fund that suggested drinking hot water and sun exposure, staying away from ice cream and avoiding cold foods, gargling with salt water, prevented the virus from entering the lungs.

The Unicef responded to the message, which was circulated in many languages, and called it erroneous. “This is, of course, wholly untrue. To the creators of such falsehoods, we offer a simple message: STOP. Sharing inaccurate information and attempting to imbue it with authority by misappropriating the names of those in a position of trust is dangerous and wrong,” the agency said.

With the total number of coronavirus cases crossing over 100 in India, it is important to get the facts clear from the myths.

Covid-19 isn’t an airborne disease

An increasing number of people are under the impression that the virus is airborne. In reality, the virus is a droplet infection and can go up to a metre when a person coughs or sneezes, it therefore becomes important to maintain a distance of at least a metre. The virus settles on the surface of various articles and can survive for a few hours.

Coronavirus and temperature

There is little evidence supporting the theory that coronavirus cannot survive hotter climate or warmer temperature. The infection is occurring in tropical countries. It is likely for the cases of transmission to come down with the increase in temperature.

Using sanitisers versus hand-washing

Sanitisers are not the alternative to washing hands. There is no substitute to washing hands regularly. Keep a sanitiser handy for the situation wherein soap and water are not available.

Protection against the virus

Exposure to sun, herbal medicines or remedies, gargles do not ensure protection against coronavirus.

The use of mask is not recommended for healthy people. It can be used by those who are coughing or sneezing as it will keep the droplet virus from spreading. Using mask also keeps people from touching their face repeatedly. One should discard the mask after using it once or in case it gets soiled or moist. Washing hands before putting on or readjusting the mask is important.

Pets and coronavirus

There has been no evidence of the virus to have been transmitted on to another specie.

The outbreak, which started from China’s Wuhan in December last year, has infected over 150,000 people across the world and has killed over 5,000 people.