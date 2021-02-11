LIVE: China reports 2 new Covid-19 cases, lowest in over 5 months
The global tally of cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) has reached 107.2 million, according to Johns Hopkins University, even as the World Health Organization (WHO) has declared as 'hoax' theory that the virus emanated from a laboratory in China's Wuhan. The Chinese city was the epicentre of the disease in the early days of the pandemic. Meanwhile, the Johns Hopkins tracker also shows that globally, more than 2.3 million people have succumbed to Covid-19 thus far.
Click here for full Covid-19 coverage
The United States continues to have the highest Covid-19 tally and deaths due to the disease, at over 27 million and more than 471,000 respectively, according to Johns Hopkins. India's caseload is the second-highest, followed by that of Brazil. In terms of deaths, Brazil's toll is the second-highest, followed by Mexico and India respectively. The pandemic has almost subsided in India, which has gone from recording more than 90,000 cases per day in September 2020 to under 15,000 infections a day in recent times.
Follow all the updates here:
-
FEB 11, 2021 08:22 AM IST
Mexico's Covid-19 tally tops 1.95 million
Mexico records 11,138 new Covid-19 cases as tally reaches 1,957,889. 1,328 more deaths take toll to 169,760.
-
FEB 11, 2021 07:56 AM IST
22 active Covid-19 cases in Mizoram
Mizoram reported two cases of Covid-19 on January 10, taking total active cases to 22: State govt
-
FEB 11, 2021 07:26 AM IST
2 new Covid-19 cases in China, fewest in over 5 months
China reports 2 new Covid-19 cases, its lowest in a day in more than five months. Tally reaches 89,736 while death toll stays at 4,636.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Artfully crafted performance: Tharoor on PM's emotional farewell to Azad
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers' protest LIVE: Farmers to hold ‘rail roko’ protest on February 18
Dense fog over Punjab and east UP; snowfall reported in J&K
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In meeting with Twitter, ministry mentions Greta's toolkit, US Capitol violence
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
LIVE: China reports 2 new Covid-19 cases, lowest in over 5 months
Kisan special trains from Agartala to Howrah, Sealdah from today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No change in policy on Jammu and Kashmir, says US
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers still agitating because Modi govt has failed to give 'alternative': SKM
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No death linked to Covid-19 vaccine in the country: Health ministry
- As per the Union health ministry data, 6.8 million healthcare and frontline workers have been vaccinated till today with about 200,000 beneficiaries vaccinated on Wednesday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC lets off rape accused after he agrees to marry complainant in 6 months
- The man and the woman met each other in Australia in 2016 where both were studying. While the woman belonged to a scheduled caste, the man was a Jat Sikh, an upper caste.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In Lok Sabha, Opposition targets govt for ‘tepid budget’
- On February 1, Sitharaman presented her third budget, boosting capital expenditure in an attempt to nurse the pandemic-ravaged economy back to health.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rescuers toil to reach trapped men, hope dims for kin
- As the rescue operation mounted after Sunday’s flash flood in the town in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district entered the fourth day, several families gave up hope of reuniting with their missing kin and instead pleaded with rescuers to retrieve at least the bodies.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
One accused killed in encounter in Kasganj
- The man killed in the encounter was identified as Elkar Singh, the brother of the suspected kingpin, Moti Singh Dhimar, according to the police.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farm groups to hold ‘rail roko’ on February 18
- SKM also said it will hold a candle march and other programmes on February 14 to remember the 40 troopers who were killed in the 2019 Pulwama terror attack; and on February 16, observe the birth anniversary of Sir Chhotu Ram, a prominent pre-Independence Jat leader.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Laws not binding on farmers, says PM; repeats offer for talks
- The PM invited protesting farmers to resume a dialogue, saying changes could be introduced in the legislation if any problems indeed existed, even as he supported the agricultural reforms and told the Lok Sabha: “As long as our small farmers don’t get empowered, full freedom will not be achieved.”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox