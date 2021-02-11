IND USA
LIVE: China reports 2 new Covid-19 cases, lowest in over 5 months
A health worker collects a swab sample from a man to test for Covid-19 infection at Lubrizol Staff CHS in Sector-16, Navi Mumbai in this August 2020 photo. (Bachchan Kumar / HT Photo)
A health worker collects a swab sample from a man to test for Covid-19 infection at Lubrizol Staff CHS in Sector-16, Navi Mumbai in this August 2020 photo. (Bachchan Kumar / HT Photo)
Live

LIVE: China reports 2 new Covid-19 cases, lowest in over 5 months

The USA, India and Brazil, in that order, have the highest Covid-19 caseloads globally, followed by the UK and Russia respectively.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 08:22 AM IST

The global tally of cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) has reached 107.2 million, according to Johns Hopkins University, even as the World Health Organization (WHO) has declared as 'hoax' theory that the virus emanated from a laboratory in China's Wuhan. The Chinese city was the epicentre of the disease in the early days of the pandemic. Meanwhile, the Johns Hopkins tracker also shows that globally, more than 2.3 million people have succumbed to Covid-19 thus far.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

The United States continues to have the highest Covid-19 tally and deaths due to the disease, at over 27 million and more than 471,000 respectively, according to Johns Hopkins. India's caseload is the second-highest, followed by that of Brazil. In terms of deaths, Brazil's toll is the second-highest, followed by Mexico and India respectively. The pandemic has almost subsided in India, which has gone from recording more than 90,000 cases per day in September 2020 to under 15,000 infections a day in recent times.

Follow all the updates here:

  • FEB 11, 2021 08:22 AM IST

    Mexico's Covid-19 tally tops 1.95 million

    Mexico records 11,138 new Covid-19 cases as tally reaches 1,957,889. 1,328 more deaths take toll to 169,760.

  • FEB 11, 2021 07:56 AM IST

    22 active Covid-19 cases in Mizoram

    Mizoram reported two cases of Covid-19 on January 10, taking total active cases to 22: State govt

  • FEB 11, 2021 07:26 AM IST

    2 new Covid-19 cases in China, fewest in over 5 months

    China reports 2 new Covid-19 cases, its lowest in a day in more than five months. Tally reaches 89,736 while death toll stays at 4,636.

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor at Parliament House in New Delhi,(PTI)
india news

Artfully crafted performance: Tharoor on PM's emotional farewell to Azad

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 08:27 AM IST
"It was partly in response to Tikait's tears that he decided he also has tears," Tharoor said, referring to farmer leader Rakesh Tikait who broke into tears recently while talking about the ongoing farmers' protests at the Ghazipur border.
People attend a Maha Panchayat or grand village council meeting as part of a farmers' protest against farm laws at Bhainswal in Shamli district in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India. (Reuters)
india news

Farmers' protest LIVE: Farmers to hold ‘rail roko’ protest on February 18

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 08:12 AM IST
Tens of thousands of farmers, braving cold weather, have been camping in the open since November 26 on national highways leading to Delhi to demand the repeal of three farm laws.
School children cross a railway track on a cold foggy morning in Patiala, on Wednesday, February 10. (PTI)
india news

Dense fog over Punjab and east UP; snowfall reported in J&K

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 08:16 AM IST
Moderate to dense fog was observed in some pockets over Haryana, Saurashtra & Kutch and north Rajasthan and shallow to moderate fog was observed over Delhi and West Utter Pradesh
Greta Thunberg reiterated her support to farmers protesting at Delhi borders(AFP)
india news

In meeting with Twitter, ministry mentions Greta's toolkit, US Capitol violence

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 08:18 AM IST
Twitter was told that it was not actually siding with ‘freedom of expression’, but with those who seek to abuse such freedom and provoke disturbance to public order.
A health worker collects a swab sample from a man to test for Covid-19 infection at Lubrizol Staff CHS in Sector-16, Navi Mumbai in this August 2020 photo. (Bachchan Kumar / HT Photo)
A subsidy of 50 per cent is being granted on the transportation of fruits and vegetables via Kisan trains.(HT File photo)
india news

Kisan special trains from Agartala to Howrah, Sealdah from today

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 07:20 AM IST
The primary objective of these trains is to increase income of the farm sector by connecting production centres to markets and consumption centres.
Kashmiri boys use mobile phones at banks of Dal lake after restoration of 4G mobile internet, in Srinagar on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
india news

No change in policy on Jammu and Kashmir, says US

PTI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 07:04 AM IST
High-speed mobile internet was restored on February 5 in the entire union territory of Jammu and Kashmir, exactly one and a half years after it was snapped in August 2019.
Farmers sitting at Tikri Border during their ongoing protest against farm laws, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)
india news

Farmers still agitating because Modi govt has failed to give 'alternative': SKM

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 06:49 AM IST
"The truth is thate we are struggling on genuine issues of farmers for the past six months and have not raised any issue or demand beyond it," said an SKM leader.
A file photo of a nurse displaying a vial of Covishield, the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India, at a medical centre in Mumbai, India. (REUTERS)(HT_PRINT)
india news

No death linked to Covid-19 vaccine in the country: Health ministry

By Rhythma Kaul, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 06:41 AM IST
  • As per the Union health ministry data, 6.8 million healthcare and frontline workers have been vaccinated till today with about 200,000 beneficiaries vaccinated on Wednesday.
Supreme Court of India(PTI)
india news

SC lets off rape accused after he agrees to marry complainant in 6 months

By Utkarsh Anand, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 06:38 AM IST
  • The man and the woman met each other in Australia in 2016 where both were studying. While the woman belonged to a scheduled caste, the man was a Jat Sikh, an upper caste.
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman.(PTI)
india news

In Lok Sabha, Opposition targets govt for ‘tepid budget’

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 06:33 AM IST
  • On February 1, Sitharaman presented her third budget, boosting capital expenditure in an attempt to nurse the pandemic-ravaged economy back to health.
ITBP personnel at work during rescue operations in Chamoli.(Arun Sharma / PTI)
india news

Rescuers toil to reach trapped men, hope dims for kin

By shiv sunny, Joshimath
UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 07:17 AM IST
  • As the rescue operation mounted after Sunday’s flash flood in the town in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district entered the fourth day, several families gave up hope of reuniting with their missing kin and instead pleaded with rescuers to retrieve at least the bodies.
UP police men at the encounter site at Kasganj.(HT Photo)
india news

One accused killed in encounter in Kasganj

By Hemendra Chaturvedi, Agra
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 06:23 AM IST
  • The man killed in the encounter was identified as Elkar Singh, the brother of the suspected kingpin, Moti Singh Dhimar, according to the police.
Thousands of farmers have been protesting against the three laws which were enacted in September last year.(PTI)
india news

Farm groups to hold ‘rail roko’ on February 18

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 06:20 AM IST
  • SKM also said it will hold a candle march and other programmes on February 14 to remember the 40 troopers who were killed in the 2019 Pulwama terror attack; and on February 16, observe the birth anniversary of Sir Chhotu Ram, a prominent pre-Independence Jat leader.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(ANI Photo/ RSTV Grab)
india news

Laws not binding on farmers, says PM; repeats offer for talks

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 06:16 AM IST
  • The PM invited protesting farmers to resume a dialogue, saying changes could be introduced in the legislation if any problems indeed existed, even as he supported the agricultural reforms and told the Lok Sabha: “As long as our small farmers don’t get empowered, full freedom will not be achieved.”
