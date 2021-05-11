LIVE: Karnataka to form task force to tackle third Covid wave
- WHO Chief Scientist Soumya Swaminathan has termed the rate of coronavirus infections and deaths in India as "worrying" and called on governments to boost exercises on reporting actual numbers.
The World Health Organization (WHO) sees the highly contagious variant of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) spreading in India as a global concern. India on Monday saw 366,161 fresh infections in the previous 24 hours, according to the Union health ministry dashboard. The new Covid-19 cases took the active caseload of the nation to over 3.74 million (3,745,237) and death toll to 246,116.
The nation's capital, New Delhi extended its lockdown for another week as it battled a wave of coronavirus infections and warned about a potentially deadly fungal infection in Covid-19 patients. Uttar Pradesh also extended its lockdown till May 17 with stricter measures.
"I would say that at this point of time, the situation is very worrying, the daily number of cases and deaths that we are seeing today in India and other countries in the Southeast area region is a big concern for us and we also realise that these are underestimates. Every country in the world, in fact, the number of cases and deaths has been underestimated to its true number," she told ANI.
Tue, 11 May 2021 06:00 AM
China reports 14 new Covid-19 cases vs 11 a day earlier
China reported 14 new Covid-19 cases on May 10, up from 11 a day earlier, the national health authority said on Tuesday.
Tue, 11 May 2021 05:53 AM
Karnataka to form task force to tackle third Covid wave
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday asked officials to prepare for the third wave of Covid-19 and ordered to set up a task force committee to handle the forthcoming situation.
Tue, 11 May 2021 05:45 AM
Uttarakhand goes under stricter curfew from today
Uttarakhand will go for a stricter curfew from May 11 at 6am to18 till 6am.
Tue, 11 May 2021 05:30 AM
Haryana to provide ₹5,000 to BPL families as Covid relief
Haryana Government will provide ₹5,000 to the families below the poverty line (BPL) in the state as their livelihood has been affected during the Covid pandemic, said State Home Minister Anil Vij.
Tue, 11 May 2021 05:27 AM
Pfizer Covid-19 shot expanded to US children as young as 12
US regulators on Monday expanded the use of Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine to children as young as 12, offering a way to protect the nation's adolescents before they head back to school in the fall and paving the way for them to return to more normal activities.