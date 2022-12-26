Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Chhattisgarh sees one Covid case, active tally at 8

Updated on Dec 26, 2022 09:34 AM IST
Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Centre has urged people to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour such as wearing masks in crowded places.
Coronavirus LIVE Updates: A health care worker at a Covid-19 testing centre in New Delhi.
ByHT News Desk

With a global surge in Covid-19 cases in China and several other countries, India has begun to maintain a close watch on the pandemic ahead of New Year. Though the government - Centre or states - have not imposed any restriction on celebrations, it has urged people to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour such as wearing masks in crowded places, physical distancing and also getting vaccinated.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Mon, 26 Dec 2022 09:34 AM

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Thane records 2 new Covid-19 cases; active tally at 8

    Maharashtra's Thane district has reported two new COVID-19 cases, raising its infection count to 7,47,393on Monday.  There are currently eight active COVID-19 cases in Thane.

  • Mon, 26 Dec 2022 09:24 AM

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Chhattisgarh sees one Covid-19 case, active tally now eight

    Chhattisgarh on Sunday reported one COVID-19 case at a positivity rate of 0.33 per cent, taking the tally to 11,77,749. The death toll and recovery count remained unchanged at 14,146 and 11,63,595, respectively.

