Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Chhattisgarh sees one Covid case, active tally at 8

With a global surge in Covid-19 cases in China and several other countries, India has begun to maintain a close watch on the pandemic ahead of New Year. Though the government - Centre or states - have not imposed any restriction on celebrations, it has urged people to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour such as wearing masks in crowded places, physical distancing and also getting vaccinated.
Mon, 26 Dec 2022 09:34 AM
Maharashtra's Thane district has reported two new COVID-19 cases, raising its infection count to 7,47,393on Monday. There are currently eight active COVID-19 cases in Thane.
Mon, 26 Dec 2022 09:24 AM
Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Chhattisgarh sees one Covid-19 case, active tally now eight
Chhattisgarh on Sunday reported one COVID-19 case at a positivity rate of 0.33 per cent, taking the tally to 11,77,749. The death toll and recovery count remained unchanged at 14,146 and 11,63,595, respectively.