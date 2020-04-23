e-paper
Home / India News / Coronavirus lockdown stops India in its tracks

Coronavirus lockdown stops India in its tracks

During the lockdown, the Indian Railways that operated on a mammoth network ferrying 23 million passengers across 13,000 trains has only operated freight trains to supply essential commodities.

india Updated: Apr 23, 2020 03:05 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A corridor leading to the boarding gates at Terminal 2 in Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai. The city has the highest number of Covid-19 positive cases in the country. The airport authorities used this time to recarpet one of its main runways that had been shut since November.
A corridor leading to the boarding gates at Terminal 2 in Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai. The city has the highest number of Covid-19 positive cases in the country. The airport authorities used this time to recarpet one of its main runways that had been shut since November.
         

On April 16, the national carrier Indian Railways marked its 167th anniversary with no passenger trains plying on its network for the first time in its history. It has been a nearly month since the suspension of public transport in the country, including air, rail and bus services after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a nationwide lockdown beginning March 25. The lockdown was extended on April 15 to curb the spread of the coronavirus, which has infected over 20,000 people in India alone. Studies have shown that public transport poses a major threat in the spread of the global pandemic.

“There were good reasons to extend the lockdown till May 3. I understand the problems being faced by people who need to travel and request them to bear with us,” Union civil aviation minister Hardeep Puri had said when the lockdown was extended in mid-April.

During the lockdown, the Indian Railways that operated on a mammoth network ferrying 23 million passengers across 13,000 trains has only operated freight trains to supply essential commodities. “The day the railways doesn’t operate it seems like the world has come to a standstill. Even so...more than 800,000 wagons have been deployed across the country since the lockdown operating on just one third of our staff strength,” a railway ministry spokesperson said.

No passenger has stepped foot inside the New Delhi Railway station, which handles roughly 500,000 passengers a day. The Indira Gandhi International Airport in the national Capital, which is the twelfth busiest in the word catering to roughly 69 million passengers annually, now only caters to cargo planes and aircraft ferrying foreigners seeking evacuation. Bus terminals such as Anand Vihar and Kashmere Gate would, in non Covid times cater to between 50,000 and 100,000 passengers every day. All interstate terminals are now empty.

Make no mistake, coronavirus will be with us for a long time: WHO chief
How India turned Covid-19 crisis into outsized global outreach exercise
What does it cost to treat a coronavirus patient? Here’s a break up
Say Namaste is the possible Zoom competitor from India
Even I have come to play: When Kaif ignored Ganguly’s advice & struck a six
From Delhi to UP, cops perform a spirited 744-km relay to deliver medicines
Suzuki superbikes taken down from official Indian website. Here’s why
Covid-19 | Ayurvedic drug trial; Pak PM test result; Amarnath yatra: 10 updates
