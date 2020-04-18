Coronavirus update: Rahul Gandhi calls for ‘innovative solutions’ against Covid-19 pandemic

india

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who has been questioning the government on the measures it has put in place against the spread of the coronavirus disease, had a new suggestion on Saturday.

The former Congress president’s recommendation comes after his press briefing on Thursday when he stressed the need for a comprehensive exit strategy in place to ensure that the coronavirus does not come back once the restrictions are lifted.

“The #Covid19 pandemic is a huge challenge but it is also an opportunity. We need to mobilise our huge pool of scientists, engineers & data experts to work on innovative solutions needed during the crisis,” Rahul Gandhi tweeted on Saturday.

Gandhi on Thursday had also extended his support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Centre and all state governments in the fight against Covid-19 and demanded immediate scaling up of the testing facilities to contain the pandemic.

“The biggest weapon to fight this virus is testing. Our rate currently is very slow and we are not using the testing strategically. We are at present chasing the virus. We should immediately and aggressively push for rapid testing, maximise it and use it strategically. If we don’t ramp up testing, we will be forced to again go into lockdown,” Gandhi said during a news conference through video-conferencing.

The Congress leader had said it was not the time to criticise the government and insisted that he wanted to give constructive suggestions when asked if he agreed with the Prime Minister that India took early steps to contain Covid-19.

“I disagree with the Prime Minister on several issues and will continue to do so but this is no time to fight. It’s a long battle and all of us need to fight it together… I don’t want any credit and whoever wants to take it can take it but we would give constructive suggestions even if the government takes it or not,” he added.