Coronavirus update: Tripura Autonomous District Council polls deferred indefinitely

india

Updated: Mar 27, 2020 12:14 IST

The elections to the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC), scheduled to be held this year, has been deferred for an indefinite period, the state government has said.

The tenure would expire on May 17 this year.

“ .....having considered the above impending & alarming situation, the State Government of Tripura hereby defers the TTAADC Election, 2020 for an indefinite period till further notification. A fresh notification will be issued for the conduct of Election to TTAADC, 2020 after the decision of the State Government,” tribal welfare director N Darling said in a notification on March 26.

Before the 21-day national lockdown was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24, Tripura had ordered a closure from March 24 till March 31 in order to check the spread of coronavirus.

The state has no case of Covid-19 so far.