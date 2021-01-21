Coronavirus vaccine doses from India arrive in Nepal

One million doses of coronavirus (Covid-19) vaccine Covishield, which were dispatched on day-2 of India's 'Vaccine Maitri' initiative, reached Kathmandu on Thursday. In Maldives and Bhutan, the first two countries to receive the vaccines from India under its 'neighbourhood first' policy, the doses arrived on Wednesday.

As many as 150,000 doses of the vaccine reached Bhutan while 100,000 doses were sent to Maldives.

"The AstraZeneca/Oxford University vaccine, manufactured under license by Serum Institute of India, will be first administered to health workers and other front-line workers within 10 days," Nepal health minister Hridayesh Tripathi said.

Tripathi added that Nepal would like to purchase 4 million more doses, and asked for the Indian government's help but there was no immediate response from India's side, news agency AP reported.

According to the foreign ministry, more doses will be sent to Bangladesh, Myanmar and the Seychelles in coming weeks. There were also plans to provide vaccines to Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Mauritius, after “confirmation of necessary regulatory clearances”, the ministry added.

“It will be ensured that domestic manufacturers will have adequate stocks to meet domestic requirements while supplying abroad,” the external affairs ministry had said.

A day before the 'Vaccine Maitri' initiative began, PM Modi on Tuesday tweeted, "India is deeply honoured to be a long-trusted partner in meeting the healthcare needs of the global community. Supplies of Covid vaccines to several countries will commence tomorrow, and more will follow in the days ahead.”