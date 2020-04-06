e-paper
Home / India News / Coronavirus: What is a Covid-19 containment zone and why is it created?

Coronavirus: What is a Covid-19 containment zone and why is it created?

Every confirmed Covid-19 case has to be considered as an epicentre and micro-plan activities will need to be done.

india Updated: Apr 06, 2020 14:17 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New delhi
Containment zones are created to map the local transmission of the disease and prevent the contagion from spreading. (Dheeraj Dhawan/Hindustan Times)
         

With the spread of coronavirus infections, one thing that is also rising is the use of the jargons around the Covid-19 related news. One such term is “containment zone”.

Mumbai authorities have declared Wockhardt Hospital a containment zone after dozens of nurses and doctors tested positive for Covid-19. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has also come up with a map showing the city’s containment zones.

Here’s a quick look at what the term stands for and how are such zones determined in tackling the coronavirus spread.

What is a containment zone?

According to the Ministry of Health, a Covid-19 containment zone refers to the area where positive cases of coronavirus are found.

Containment zones are created to map the local transmission of the disease and prevent the contagion from spreading.

How is a containment zone determined?

The rapid response team (RRT) identifies containment zones based on the extent of cases/contacts listed and mapped by them.

Every confirmed case has to be considered as an epicentre and micro-plan activities will need to be done.

The RRT then demarcates the area of 3-kilometre radius around the epicentre (the residence of the positive case) in case contact listing and mapping takes more than 24 hours. This area of 3 km radius is the containment zone.

If required, based on the mapping of contacts and cases, the containment zone is refined, the release issued by the health ministry read.

What is a buffer zone?

A buffer zone of an additional 5-kilometre radius (7 Kms in rural areas)/administrative boundary of including neighbouring districts/per-urban zone shall also be identified, as detailed in the cluster containment plan.

“The containment zone will be divided into sectors with 50 houses each (30 houses in difficult areas),” the government’s release on the micro plan containing local coronavirus transmission read.

