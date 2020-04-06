Mumbai’s coronavirus map shows Covid-19 containment zones in city

india

Updated: Apr 06, 2020 12:46 IST

Mumbai’s Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has released a map pointing out the coronavirus containment zones in the city.

The map can come handy for those who venture out of their homes for essential services or for buying essentials. With the help of the map, the residents can avoid visiting or passing by those areas.

Containment zones are those areas in the city where people have tested positive for coronavirus.

Meanwhile, city’s Wockhardt Hospital has been declared a containment zone after dozens of nurses and doctors tested positive for coronavirus here within a week.

Maharashtra is grappling with the highest number of coronavirus cases in the country. As per the figures released by the Ministry of Health on Monday morning, the number of cases in the state near 800 which includes 690 active cases, 45 deaths and 42 recoveries.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in the country has been updated to 4,067 including 3,666 active cases and 109 deaths. As many as 291 people have recovered from the infection in the country.

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on the 40th anniversary of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and said that India took timely steps in its fight against coronavirus.

“Whether it was the Janta Curfew, or the nationwide lockdown, all of us have firmly stood together. The maturity shown by 130 crore people of India is unprecedented,” PM Modi said in his address to the workers of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on the party’s 40th foundation day.

“Nodoby would have believed that people of this country will show such discipline,” he added.

India entered the 13th day of the 3-week Covid-19 lockdown announced by PM Modi on Monday. The lockdown will come to an end on April 14.