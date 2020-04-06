e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 06, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Mumbai’s coronavirus map shows Covid-19 containment zones in city

Mumbai’s coronavirus map shows Covid-19 containment zones in city

The map can come handy for those who venture out of their homes for essential services or for buying essentials. With the help of the map, the residents can avoid visiting or passing by those areas.

india Updated: Apr 06, 2020 12:46 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Containment zones are those areas in the city where people have tested positive for coronavirus.
Containment zones are those areas in the city where people have tested positive for coronavirus. (PTI)
         

Mumbai’s Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has released a map pointing out the coronavirus containment zones in the city.

The map can come handy for those who venture out of their homes for essential services or for buying essentials. With the help of the map, the residents can avoid visiting or passing by those areas.

Containment zones are those areas in the city where people have tested positive for coronavirus.

Meanwhile, city’s Wockhardt Hospital has been declared a containment zone after dozens of nurses and doctors tested positive for coronavirus here within a week.

Maharashtra is grappling with the highest number of coronavirus cases in the country. As per the figures released by the Ministry of Health on Monday morning, the number of cases in the state near 800 which includes 690 active cases, 45 deaths and 42 recoveries.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in the country has been updated to 4,067 including 3,666 active cases and 109 deaths. As many as 291 people have recovered from the infection in the country.

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on the 40th anniversary of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and said that India took timely steps in its fight against coronavirus.

“Whether it was the Janta Curfew, or the nationwide lockdown, all of us have firmly stood together. The maturity shown by 130 crore people of India is unprecedented,” PM Modi said in his address to the workers of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on the party’s 40th foundation day.

“Nodoby would have believed that people of this country will show such discipline,” he added.  

India entered the 13th day of the 3-week Covid-19 lockdown announced by PM Modi on Monday. The lockdown will come to an end on April 14. 

tags
top news
India has been proactive in stemming spread of coronavirus, says PM Modi
India has been proactive in stemming spread of coronavirus, says PM Modi
China hurdle out of the way, UNSC to discuss Covid-19 pandemic this week
China hurdle out of the way, UNSC to discuss Covid-19 pandemic this week
Covid-19: 14 more coronavirus positive cases reported in Andhra Pradesh
Covid-19: 14 more coronavirus positive cases reported in Andhra Pradesh
Covid-19: Mumbai Hospital declared containment zone, medics test positive
Covid-19: Mumbai Hospital declared containment zone, medics test positive
Watch: Tesla ventilator made of car parts is an ode to engineering
Watch: Tesla ventilator made of car parts is an ode to engineering
Apple donated over 20 million masks to health workers: Tim Cook
Apple donated over 20 million masks to health workers: Tim Cook
‘His journey reminds me of Dhoni’: Ashish Nehra on young player
‘His journey reminds me of Dhoni’: Ashish Nehra on young player
Sunday 9pm 9 minutes: When hope had the last laugh I Opinion
Sunday 9pm 9 minutes: When hope had the last laugh I Opinion
trending topics
PM ModiCoronavirus Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesWuhan Covid-19Covid-19 Positive CaseCovid-19 newsCoronavirus cases in India

don't miss

latest news

india news