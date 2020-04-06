Mumbai’s Wockhardt Hospital declared containment zone after nurses, doctors test positive for Covid-19

india

Updated: Apr 06, 2020 12:32 IST

Authorities in Mumbai have declared Wockhardt Hospital a containment zone after dozens of nurses and doctors tested positive for Covid-19, the coronavirus disease, within a week, reports said on Sunday.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has said no one will be allowed to enter or exit the Wockhardt Hospital until all coronavirus disease patients test negative twice.

Two Covid-19 patients and two suspected patients were brought to Wockhardt Hospital from Kasturba Hospital on March 20.

The confirmed cases were kept in isolation wards, while suspects were kept in general intensive unit care (ICU) wards where other patients were also being provided care.

Two nurses working in the same general ICU ward tested positive for Covid-19 on March 28. The infections spread after that.

According to the state government on Sunday, 33 more people tested positive in Maharashtra, taking the number of Covid-19 case to 781. Of them 19 are in Pune, 11 in Mumbai, one each in Satara, Ahmednagar and Vasai, health officials said.

Mumbai and other cities in Maharashtra like Pune and Nagpur have recorded a substantial rise in the number of Covid-19 patients in last few days—of these nearly 85% are in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and Pune district, the most urbanised areas of the state.

The state government has said it will focus on these areas to contain the spread of the virus. The municipal corporations in these cities have been directed to implement the cluster containment action plan minutely to restrict the spread of the coronavirus disease.