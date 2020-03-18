Coronavirus: Who can travel to India, who can’t. MHA FAQs explain

india

Updated: Mar 18, 2020 22:35 IST

As number of positive cases of coronavirus rises to 151 in the country, Ministry of Home Affairs has released a document with 30 questions and answers, addressing queries on travel and Visa restrictions.

Over 5,700 people who came in contact with the people tested positive have been put under surveillance, union health ministry said. According to a travel advisory issued by the ministry, entry of passengers from Afghanistan, Philippines and Malaysia to India has been banned with immediate effect.

Here is what the Ministry of Home Affairs document entails:

INDIAN NATIONALS WHO WANT TO RETURN TO INDIA

Who are not allowed?

No airline will bring any passenger from Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus,Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland,France, Germany, Greece, Iceland, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg,

Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, United Kingdom effective 12.00 GMT on March 18,2020 at Port of Departure. No airline will bring any passenger from Philippines, Malaysia and Afghanistan effective 15.00 IST on March 17, 2020 (Port of Departure).

Whether passengers transiting through the restricted countries will be allowed?

There will be no transit through these countries as no aircraft will board passengers for India in these countries.

Whether they will be quarantined upon arrival in India (quarantined for 14 days) ?

All passengers coming from/transiting through UAE, Qatar, Oman and Kuwait after 12.00 GMT on March 18, 2020 (Port of Departure) will be quarantined. 2. Those who have visited China, Republic of Korea, Iran, Italy, Spain, France and Germany on or after Feb 15, 2020 will be quarantined.

Is COVID-19 Negative Certificate mandatory for Indians?

Only for those who are coming from Republic of Korea or Italy. Passengers from Italy shall not be allowed effective 12.00 GMT on March 18,2020 (Port of Departure).

Whether Indians transiting through China, Republic of Korea, Iran, Italy, Spain, France and Germany be quarantined on arrival in India?

Yes

Whether Indians transiting through UAE, Qatar, Oman and Kuwait be quarantined on arrival in India?

Yes. With effect from 12.00 GMT on March 18,2020 (Port of Departure).

INDIAN NATIONALS WHO WANT TO GO ABROAD

Whether Indians are allowed to go abroad?

Indians are strongly advised to avoid non essential travel to Corona Virus affected countries. However as per latest notification passengers from certain countries shall not be allowed to enter India. Please refer to list of countries in Section A.1.

Whether they will be quarantined upon arrival in India (quarantined for 14 days)?

All passengers coming from/transiting through UAE, Qatar, Oman and Kuwait after 12.00 GMT on March 18,2020 (Port of Departure) will be quarantined. Those who have visited China, Republic of Korea, Iran, Italy, Spain, France and Germany on or after Feb 15, 2020 will be quarantined.

FOREIGNERS WHO ARE PRESENTLY IN INDIA

Whether they can extend their Indian visas before expiry?

Yes, they should approach their jurisdictional FRRO/FROs through e-FRRO (https://indianfrro.gov.in/frro/)

Whether they can go out of India and return back?

Yes they can go out of India. However, they can return to India with fresh visa issued from Mission/Post only.

FOREIGNERS WHO WANT TO COME TO INDIA

Who are not allowed?

Restricted Countries All passengers coming from Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Iceland,Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, United Kingdom effective 12.00 GMT on March 18,2020 (Port of Departure) and passengers coming from Philippines, Malaysia and Afghanistan effective 15.00 IST on March 17,2020 (Port of Departure).

Whether Employment and project visa holders allowed from restricted countries?

Yes

Which visa categories are allowed to enter India for travellers from non-restricted countries ?

Only Employment and Project visa are allowed. Other categories of visas including visa free travel facility granted to OCI Card holders stands suspended till April 15, 2020.

Are dependents of exempted category visa category allowed?

No

Are infants/children who hold foreign passports but parents is Indian allowed?

No. They are required to get fresh visa from Indian Mission/Post.

Are Nepal, Bhutan and Maldives passport holders allowed?

Nepal and Bhutan nationals are allowed. Maldives nationals would require visa.

Are foreign nationals with RC/RP/Stay Visa allowed to enter?

Only those foreigners who have RC/RP/Stay Visa w.r.t. Employment/ Project Visas.

Is COVID-19 Negative Certificate mandatory?

Please see website of Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Govt. of India.

Who is the competent authority to issue COVID-19 Negative Certificates in Italy and Republic of Korea?

Please see website of Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Govt. of India.

Whether foreigners transiting through restricted countries allowed to enter India?

Flights have been barred from taking passengers from restricted countries.

OCI CARD HOLDERS

Are OCI Card holders allowed?

No. OCI Card holders are required to obtain fresh Indian visa from Mission/Post and allowed in India except from restricted countries. Restricted Countries. All passengers coming from Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Iceland, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, United Kingdom effective 12.00 GMT on March 18,2020 (Port of Departure) and passengers coming from Philippines, Malaysia and Afghanistan effective 15.00 IST on March 17,2020 (Port of Departure).

Are infants/children who hold foreign passports with OCI cards but parents is Indian allowed?

No. Infants/Children are required to get fresh visa from Indian Mission/Post.

Whether OCI Card holders after obtaining fresh visa coming from/visited Republic of Korea and Italy require COVID-19 Negative Certificates?

Yes

DIPLOMATS, OFFICIAL,UN/INTERNATIONAL ORGANIZATIONS AND OTHERS

Are Diplomats, Official, UN/International Organization passports holders allowed to enter India?

Yes

Are Diplomats, Official, UN/International Organization passports holders allowed to enter India from restricted countries?

Yes

Are dependents of Diplomats on normal passports allowed?

No

Are Diplomats, Official, UN/International Organization passports holders required to carry COVID-19 Negative Certificates if they arrive from Italy or Republic of Korea?

Yes

Which are the International Organizations allowed?

UN Bodies and other recognized International organizations.

Foreign crew allowed on GD if they have visited China, Republic of Korea, Iran, Italy, Spain, France and Germany on or after Feb 15, 2020 in their personal capacity?

No

Foreign crew allowed on GD if they are coming from the restricted countries ?

Yes