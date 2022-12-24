Coronavirus news updates LIVE: Centre debunks news of mandatory negative test for passengers from high caseload nations
- Coronavirus news updates LIVE, December 24, 2022: India has stepped up surveillance and asked its states to be alert in view of rising cases in China. Citizens have been urged to maintain Covid-appropriate behaviour, especially as the year-ending festive season approaches.
Amid concerns over a fresh outbreak of Covid-19 in neighbouring China and several other countries, India has strengthened its surveillance to keep any spike in infections at bay. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya - both of whom held separate review meetings this week - have reiterated that the pandemic is not yet over and urged citizens to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour, including wearing masks and getting vaccinated, especially as the Christmas and New Year festive season knocks on the door.
The Centre has issued an advisory to check spread of the virus, which includes random sampling of 2 per cent of foreign passengers. This rule comes into effect from today onwards. Furthermore, mock drills will be conducted across India next week (December 27) to monitor the Covid-19 preparedness of heath care centres.
Despite the fresh scare in China, which is primarily being driven by BF.7 sublineage of Omicron BA.5 variant, experts have said that the situation in India will not deteriorate beyond repair. Four cases of BF.7 were reported in India but those happened in the past, and all the patients have since recovered.
Several states, meanwhile, have stepped up surveillance with officials being told to stay alert in view of the situation in China.
India's daily Covid-19 case count has been witnessing a decline week-by-week, Union health ministry said on Friday.
Sat, 24 Dec 2022 08:54 AM
Centre junks news of mandatory Covid -ve test for foreign passengers
The Union health ministry on Saturday said on Twitter that a news circulating on social media platforms about India planning to make mandatory Covid-19 test report for passengers coming from high caseload countries is “fake and misleading”.
Sat, 24 Dec 2022 08:50 AM
China reports zero Covid deaths for second straight day for Dec 23
Amid a deadly and fresh outbreak of Covid-19, China reported zero deaths due to the virus for December 23, National Health Commission said on Saturday. This is the same number as the previous day. The country logged as many as 4,128 new symptomatic Covid-19 infections for December 23, up from 3,761 a day earlier.