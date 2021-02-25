Home / India News / Coronil row: Patanjali condemns IMA for seeking explanation from Health min
Coronil row: Patanjali condemns IMA for seeking explanation from Health min

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Monday demanded an explanation from Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan for promoting Patanjali's Coronil Ayurvedic medicine.
ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 10:27 PM IST
Baba Ramdev releases the scientific research papers on the Patanali medicine for COVID-19, during a press conference in New Delhi,(PTI/ File photo)

Days after the Indian Medical Association (IMA) demanded an explanation from Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan for promoting Patanjali's Coronil Ayurvedic medicine, Patanjali Ayurved Limited spokesperson SK Tijarawala on Thursday condemned the IMA.

"IMA has problems accepting the truth. It would have been better if it focuses on putting an end to the spread of misinformation and commission in the profession of medicine," Tijarawala tweeted.

Earlier in the day, Yoga guru Ramdev said, "Coronil tablets lived up to the protocols set by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP). 158 countries have certified their sale in their countries. This is historic. Coronil is scientific-evidence and research-based medicine. Any attack on Coronil suggests pettiness."

"Being a Health Minister of the country, how justified is it to release such falsely fabricated unscientific product to people of the whole country and how ethical is it to promote the product in unethical, wrong and false ways?" Dr Jayalal, IMA national president, had said.

"Let us not adulterate Ayurveda on the pretext of market gain to some monopoly corporate and create a disaster for humanity," IMA had said. (ANI)

