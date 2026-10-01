Reliance executive, Gujarat connections: Samajwadi Party sparks intrigue after Dhanraj Nathwani picked for Rajya Sabha polls

The sudden entry of Dhanraj Parimal Nathwani, a corporate executive with Gujarat connections, as a Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate has spiced up the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh.
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The SP on Wednesday formally named Ram Gopal Yadav and Nathwani, indicating that it could field a third candidate as well. Nathwani’s candidature has already triggered considerable curiosity in political circles because of his corporate profile, Gujarat connections and sports links.
Nathwani emerges as SP’s surprise Rajya Sabha pick
Deep Dive
What is the significance of Dhanraj Parimal Nathwani's nomination for the Rajya Sabha from the Samajwadi Party?
Dhanraj Parimal Nathwani's nomination adds a corporate profile and extensive networks to the Samajwadi Party, potentially enhancing their resource access for the upcoming assembly elections.
Why did the Samajwadi Party choose Dhanraj Nathwani as their second nominee for the Rajya Sabha?
The Samajwadi Party likely selected Nathwani due to his corporate background, connections in Gujarat, and political speculations about broadening their influence and support ahead of crucial elections.
How might Dhanraj Nathwani's corporate background influence the Rajya Sabha elections?
Nathwani's corporate experience and connections could help the Samajwadi Party mobilize support and resources, which might be crucial for securing more seats and influencing the election dynamics.
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Nathwani, a senior corporate executive associated with Reliance Industries, was a surprise choice for a party when the names doing the rounds included former chief secretary Alok Ranjan and former Union minister Salim Iqbal Sherwani, besides five-term Rajya Sabha member Ram Gopal Yadav.
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Besides his corporate role, Nathwani is president of the Gujarat Cricket Association, a position he took over after Union home minister Amit Shah. His father, Parimal Nathwani, is a BJP-backed Rajya Sabha member from Jharkhand.
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Besides his corporate role, Nathwani is president of the Gujarat Cricket Association, a position he took over after Union home minister Amit Shah. His father, Parimal Nathwani, is a BJP-backed Rajya Sabha member from Jharkhand.
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His entry has fuelled speculation within political circles about the strategy behind SP’s choice.
BJP leader links choice to wider political strategy
“With the state heading into a high-stakes assembly battle, the choice of a corporate figure with extensive business and institutional networks, could potentially help the SP widen its access to resources,” a BJP leader said.
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A candidate requires 37 first-preference votes to win a Rajya Sabha seat. The broader BJP-supporting bloc has 294 votes (MLAs). Going by the arithmetic, BJP is positioned to win seven seats comfortably, while the eighth requires two additional votes beyond 294. This, experts believe, makes cross-voting or additional support inevitable.
The last date for filing nominations is October 6. Scrutiny is on October 7 and candidates can withdraw till October 9. If more than 10 candidates remain in the fray after withdrawal, voting will be held on October 16.
Brajendra K Parashar is a Senior Journalist with the Hindustan Times, based in Lucknow, with nearly three decades of experience covering governance, public policy, politics and development in Uttar Pradesh. Over the years, he has reported extensively on key sectors, including energy and renewable power, mobility and transport, road safety, agriculture and allied sectors and issues related to farmers, rural development, taxation under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) and public administration. A seasoned political correspondent, Parashar closely tracks the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and has covered every major election in Uttar Pradesh right from three-tier panchayat elections and urban local body polls to Assembly and Lok Sabha elections. He also reports regularly on the proceedings of the Uttar Pradesh Legislature, bureaucracy, governance, policy decisions and administrative developments with focus on their impact on public life. His reporting is known for its strong analytical approach, extensive use of official data. His areas of interests include investigative journalism, long-form political and policy analysis, data-driven reporting, elections and institutional reforms. Parashar holds a postgraduate degree in Political Science with First Division from Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), followed by a Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication from the same university. His inclination towards journalism began during his student days, when he regularly contributed letters to editors and articles to newspapers and magazines. In the mid-1990S, his essay, “Should India Switch Over to the Presidential Form Of Government?”, published in Politics India magazine edited by noted constitutional expert Subhash C Kashyap, was adjudged the best entry in a national competition. His work has received professional recognition, including the Hindustan Times Journalist of the Month Award for an impactful series on drinking water issues during the 2010 Lok Sabha election campaign. Originally from Kasganj in western Uttar Pradesh, Parashar is currently based in Lucknow where continues to report on politics, governance and public policy.