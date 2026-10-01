Reliance executive, Gujarat connections: Samajwadi Party sparks intrigue after Dhanraj Nathwani picked for Rajya Sabha polls

The sudden entry of Dhanraj Parimal Nathwani, a corporate executive with Gujarat connections, as a Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate has spiced up the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh.

Samajwadi Party (SP) President Akhilesh Yadav flanked by party candidates Professor Ram Gopal Yadav, second left, and Dhanraj Parimal Nathwani, second right. (PTI)

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The SP on Wednesday formally named Ram Gopal Yadav and Nathwani, indicating that it could field a third candidate as well. Nathwani’s candidature has already triggered considerable curiosity in political circles because of his corporate profile, Gujarat connections and sports links.

Also read: Samajwadi Party fields Dhanraj Parimal Nathwani as second Rajya Sabha nominee alongside Ram Gopal Yadav

Nathwani emerges as SP’s surprise Rajya Sabha pick

Deep Dive What is the significance of Dhanraj Parimal Nathwani's nomination for the Rajya Sabha from the Samajwadi Party? Dhanraj Parimal Nathwani's nomination adds a corporate profile and extensive networks to the Samajwadi Party, potentially enhancing their resource access for the upcoming assembly elections. Why did the Samajwadi Party choose Dhanraj Nathwani as their second nominee for the Rajya Sabha? The Samajwadi Party likely selected Nathwani due to his corporate background, connections in Gujarat, and political speculations about broadening their influence and support ahead of crucial elections. How might Dhanraj Nathwani's corporate background influence the Rajya Sabha elections? Nathwani's corporate experience and connections could help the Samajwadi Party mobilize support and resources, which might be crucial for securing more seats and influencing the election dynamics.

Nathwani, a senior corporate executive associated with Reliance Industries, was a surprise choice for a party when the names doing the rounds included former chief secretary Alok Ranjan and former Union minister Salim Iqbal Sherwani, besides five-term Rajya Sabha member Ram Gopal Yadav.

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{{^usCountry}} Besides his corporate role, Nathwani is president of the Gujarat Cricket Association, a position he took over after Union home minister Amit Shah. His father, Parimal Nathwani, is a BJP-backed Rajya Sabha member from Jharkhand. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Besides his corporate role, Nathwani is president of the Gujarat Cricket Association, a position he took over after Union home minister Amit Shah. His father, Parimal Nathwani, is a BJP-backed Rajya Sabha member from Jharkhand. {{/usCountry}}

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His entry has fuelled speculation within political circles about the strategy behind SP’s choice.

Also read: Ram Gopal Yadav set for 6th Rajya Sabha term; SP mulls 2 more nominees

BJP leader links choice to wider political strategy

“With the state heading into a high-stakes assembly battle, the choice of a corporate figure with extensive business and institutional networks, could potentially help the SP widen its access to resources,” a BJP leader said.

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A candidate requires 37 first-preference votes to win a Rajya Sabha seat. The broader BJP-supporting bloc has 294 votes (MLAs). Going by the arithmetic, BJP is positioned to win seven seats comfortably, while the eighth requires two additional votes beyond 294. This, experts believe, makes cross-voting or additional support inevitable.

The last date for filing nominations is October 6. Scrutiny is on October 7 and candidates can withdraw till October 9. If more than 10 candidates remain in the fray after withdrawal, voting will be held on October 16.