CoTU lifts economic blockade in Kuki-Zo districts

IMPHAL: The Committee on Tribal Unity (CoTU), a Kuki-Zo body, lifted the ongoing economic blockade along NH-2 (Imphal-Dimapur), which passes through Kangpokpi district in Manipur, at 2am on Sunday. Vehicular movement and transportation of essential commodities passing through Kuki-Zo inhabited areas were restricted during the blockade (ANI File Photo)

The economic blockade was imposed from January 2 in protest against the alleged disregard for tribal rights and dignity by the state government and the Centre.

The decision follows an understanding between the concerned authorities and the committee regarding the deployment of the 112th Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) battalion in the fringe area, particularly in the Uyokching region (Saibol) under Imphal East district, according to a statement from CoTU.

CoTU had initially imposed the indefinite economic blockade and a 24-hour total shutdown along NH-2 in Kangpokpi district after armed militants occupied the Uyok hill, which was later taken over by CAPF personnel. Vehicular movement and transportation of essential commodities passing through Kuki-Zo inhabited areas were restricted during the blockade.

CoTU had warned that it would launch a stringent agitation if the remaining CAPF deployed in the region are not withdrawn within 48 hours of the blockade’s withdrawal and the 24-hour total shutdown.

The region lies at the border between Imphal East and Kangpokpi districts and falls under the jurisdiction of the Yaingangpokpi police station.

Meanwhile, the Lamlai Kendra Village Volunteers Force (LKVVF), a Meitei group, condemned attempts to rename the ancestral Uyok hill ranges of Thamnapokpi and Yaingangpokpi as “Saibol village.”

It claimed that “Saibol village does not exist in government documents.”

“The Uyok hill range was entrusted to the residents of Thamnapokpi and Yaingangpokpi by the Manipur State Durbar for the preservation of trees,” said Bosan, a member of the LKVVF.