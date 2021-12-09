Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Counterterror specialist among victims of Coonoor crash
india news

Counterterror specialist among victims of Coonoor crash

Brigadier LS Lidder served as India’s defence attache to Kazakhstan and was a counterterrorism specialist
Firemen and rescue workers stand next to the debris of an IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter crash site in Coonoor, Tamil Nadu. (AFP)
Published on Dec 09, 2021 12:32 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

NEW DELHI: Brigadier LS Lidder, the defence assistant to the chief of defence staff General Bipin Rawat and among the 13 people killed in the Coonoor chopper crash, was a competent, professional and affable officer who enjoyed Rawat’s confidence. He was commissioned into the Jammu and Kashmir Rifles. Lidder had served as India’s defence attache to Kazakhstan and was a counterterrorism specialist.

His daughter Aashna Lidder’s book ‘In Search of a Title: Musings of a Teenager’ was released on November 27. He was very proud of his daughter’s achievement and fondly talked about her book. The CDS’s wife Madhulika Raje Singh Rawat had attended the book launch.

“We trained together at #NDA. We fought terrorists together in #Kashmir. In the loss of Brig LS Lidder, SM, VSM today, India has lost one of its brightest & bravest officers & I have lost a friend. A decorated soldier, caring husband & doting father, you will be missed, Tony,” MP Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore said in a tweet.

Rawat’s staff officer, Lieutenant Colonel Harjinder Singh, who was also killed in the crash, was known to be a thorough professional. “Col Harjinder Singh was commissioned under my command. He was my Adjutant and a fabulous officer. I will miss you, my ever-smiling Harry. May you Rest in Peace,” Lieutenant General Shokin Chauhan (retd) wrote on Twitter.

RELATED STORIES

The chopper was flown by Wing Commander PS Chauhan, the commanding officer of 109 Helicopter Unit at Sulur, and his co-pilot Squadron Leader K Singh. The other two IAF personnel on board were junior warrant officers -- Rana Pratap Das and Pradeep A.

The army identified the others killed as Havildar Satpal Rai, Naik Gursewak Singh, Naik Jitender Kumar, Lance Naik Vivek Kumar and Lance Naik BS Teja.

The only survivor of the crash, Group Captain Varun Singh, is under treatment at the Military Hospital in Wellington.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
RBI policy review
RBI Repo Rate
Priyanka Chopra
Parliament Winter Session Live
Omicron vs Delta
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP