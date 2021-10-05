Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Counting of votes for Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation polls underway
india news

Counting of votes for Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation polls underway

Published on Oct 05, 2021 11:02 AM IST
The poll body had earlier postponed the election, originally scheduled in April, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
ANI | , Gandhinagar

The counting of votes for the Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation (GMC) elections is underway at a centre in the city on Tuesday.

People on Sunday used their franchise to elect 44 councillors across 11 wards of the GMC.

This was the first major election after Bhupendra Patel took charge as the chief minister of Gujarat.

The BJP has been in power in the civic body, while Aam Aadmi Party is also contesting in the elections.

The poll body had earlier postponed the election, originally scheduled in April, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
gandhinagar
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Residents seeking cancellation of coal mining in Chhattisgarh’s Hasdeo Arand begin march

BKU leader Gurnam Singh Charuni prevented from going to Lakhimpur Kheri

Waste management firm to carry out sanitation work in Ayodhya

Polio supervisors identify people reluctant to get vaccine jab in Bihar
TRENDING TOPICS
World Teachers' Day
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Nobel Prize in medicine
Down Detector
World Animal Day 2021
Covid case
Ghanshyam Nayak
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP