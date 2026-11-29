Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday appealed to Nationalist Congress Party (SP) chief Sharad Pawar to put the interests of Maharashtra and India above political considerations and vote against the Delimitation Bill, warning that the country could face serious consequences if Parliament cleared it.

Thackeray said he had also received messages from the NDA offering benefits to his party in return for supporting the Bill, but had refused to entertain them. (HT Photo) more less

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Addressing a press conference at his residence, Matoshree, a day before the four-day special sitting of Parliament begins, during which the Bill is expected to be tabled, Thackeray launched a sharp attack on the Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government, alleging that the proposed exercise was designed to manipulate electoral constituencies and undermine democracy.

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Thackeray said he had also received messages from the NDA offering benefits to his party in return for supporting the Bill, but had refused to entertain them. “I could have supported this Bill for the benefit of my political party. But I give greater importance to the interests of Maharashtra and the country than to my party’s interests. After considering these aspects, I realised the implications of the Bill,” he said.

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Deep Dive What changes does the proposed Delimitation Bill make to Lok Sabha seats and constituencies? The proposal would raise the Lok Sabha’s maximum strength to 850, increase representation for states and Union territories by 50%, and redraw territorial constituencies. It also proposes 33% reservation for women. Who would be on the proposed Delimitation Commission, and would associate members have voting rights? The proposed commission would include a serving or retired Supreme Court judge as chairperson, an election official nominated by the Chief Election Commissioner, and the State Election Commissioner concerned. Associate MPs and MLAs would assist but could not vote or sign decisions. Why are Uddhav Thackeray and NCP-SP dissenters opposing the Delimitation Bill? They have raised concerns that constituency boundaries could be drawn for political advantage and questioned the fairness of the proposed process. NCP-SP dissenters also argued that delimitation should use updated census figures.

{{^usCountry}} The proposed legislation seeks to increase the Lok Sabha’s strength to a maximum of 850 seats, raise the representation of states and Union territories by 50%, and provide 33% reservation for women. The NCP (SP) has decided to support the Bill, breaking ranks with the Congress-led INDIA bloc and triggering dissent within the party as well as backlash from its Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) allies in Maharashtra. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The proposed legislation seeks to increase the Lok Sabha’s strength to a maximum of 850 seats, raise the representation of states and Union territories by 50%, and provide 33% reservation for women. The NCP (SP) has decided to support the Bill, breaking ranks with the Congress-led INDIA bloc and triggering dissent within the party as well as backlash from its Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) allies in Maharashtra. {{/usCountry}}

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Asked about Pawar’s position, Thackeray urged the veteran leader to oppose the legislation, invoking his long-standing advocacy of the Shahu-Phule-Ambedkar ideology. “Pawar has spoken about the ideology of Shahu, Phule and Ambedkar for all these years. Now is the time to follow their principles and vote against the Bill. Otherwise, there would be no meaning in mourning for democracy later,” he said.

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He also urged Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief MK Stalin to consider the implications of the proposed exercise for Tamil Nadu. “Anyone who supports this Bill will be harming their own state and democracy,” Thackeray said. The DMK, with 22 Lok Sabha MPs, has announced its support for the Bill, giving a major boost to the NDA’s push for a two-thirds majority.

Responding to allegations that large sums of money were being offered to MPs from the INDIA bloc to secure their support, Thackeray said, “Now you have offered cash boxes, but later you will end up in dustbins.”

Thackeray questioned the fairness and transparency of the proposed delimitation process, particularly the composition of the panel tasked with carrying it out. He objected to the proposed inclusion of chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, accusing him of involvement in alleged “vote theft”. He also questioned why retired Supreme Court judge Abhay Oka had not been considered for the panel.

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Also Read:NCP (SP) MPs say no decision taken on delimitation bill; to meet Sule on Monday

“How can a person like Gyanesh Kumar, who is involved in vote theft, be part of such an exercise? How can we expect a fair procedure from him?” he asked.

“Gyanesh Kumar, a Supreme Court judge and another member will be part of the three-member committee. The Prime Minister will appoint two members, while Gyanesh Kumar will select the third. The Opposition’s views will not be considered. The script of what will happen is already ready. This entire process is fraudulent,” he added.

Citing the 2017 Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) ward delimitation exercise, Thackeray alleged that electoral boundaries had been drawn to weaken the prospects of parties other than the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He claimed a similar exercise could be undertaken for Lok Sabha constituencies to benefit the ruling party.

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“The BJP has studied electoral rolls over the past few years and knows which voters support which parties. Constituencies will be drawn in such a way that even if you campaign extensively, votes will go to them. This is an attempt at open vote theft,” he said.

Thackeray also spoke about the potential implications of the proposed increase in Lok Sabha seats. He said that Maharashtra’s representation would increase from the current 48 seats to 72, while Uttar Pradesh’s strength would rise from 80 to 120. This would widen the gap between the two states from 32 to 48 seats, he said.

He also questioned the linking of the Women’s Reservation Bill with delimitation, arguing that the proposed 33% reservation for women could be implemented within the existing strength of 543 Lok Sabha seats.

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Thackeray said the Shiv Sena (UBT) had issued a whip to all its nine Lok Sabha MPs, directing them to oppose the Bill. He appealed to MPs across party lines not to place their personal or political interests above those of their states and the country.