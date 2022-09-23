Court orders transfer of case against Satyender Jain to another judge

A Delhi court on Friday allowed the transfer of the money laundering case against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Satyender Jain to another judge over alleged bias.

Principal district and sessions court Vinay Kumar Gupta said special judge Vikas Dhull will now hear the matter instead of Geetanjali Goel. A detailed order was awaited.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Thursday, the court reserved its order on the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) plea for the transfer.

Additional solicitor general SV Raju, who appeared for the ED, told the court Jain faked illness by getting a report from the Delhi government-run Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital. He added Goel did not check the veracity of the medical certificate despite knowing there was something fishy.

ED said Jain remained in the hospital of his choice despite being in custody and that adjournments were sought before the interim bail plea on health grounds was withdrawn.

“It was filed on the ground that [Jain] was sick, bad-ridden, could not move, and needed assistance. This was their case. Our case is he is faking sickness. The hospital is managed. The judge did not consider our arguments,” Raju said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Raju said Jain was a jail minister but Goel did not consider anything. “Jail staff and the jail superintendent were under him.....Look at the conduct of the judge. “

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Jain, said ED’s application is a malafide as no apprehension was raised when the bail arguments were heard before September 15. He said the agency did not raise any objections when the Goel sent Jain to a custodial remand on two occasions and dismissed the regular bail plea.

Sibal called ED’s application a delaying tactic to keep Jain in custody and prolong his incarceration.