A court in Maharashtra's Nashik district on Monday fixed May 2 for giving its verdict on the anticipatory bail plea filed by TCS employee Nida Khan, an accused in a case related to alleged sexual harassment and forcible religious conversion at the IT firm's local unit.

Advocate Rahul Kasliwal, representing Nida Khan in the TCS case.(PTI)

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The court of Additional Sessions Judge K G Joshi reserved its verdict after hearing arguments from both prosecution and defence lawyers.

The police, represented by special public prosecutor Ajay Misar, opposed Khan's pre-arrest bail, citing need for her custodial interrogation to find out potential financial links and external funding sources.

Misar also referred to the possible link of the accused with teams in Malegaon in Nashik district dedicated to religious conversions.

The prosecution claimed that Nida was aware of the fact that the complainant in the case belonged to a Scheduled Tribe (ST) community.

The victim was coerced into wearing a burqa and hijab, reciting the 'Kalma' (Islamic expression of faith), and adopting the name "Hania", the prosecution submitted.

It argued that Khan knew of prime accused Danish Shaikh's relationship with the complainant and they had planned to settle the victim in Malaysia.

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{{^usCountry}} "Forensic investigation of Khan's mobile phone and diaries recovered from her are vital to uncovering the full extent of this operation," Misar told the court during an in-camera hearing. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Forensic investigation of Khan's mobile phone and diaries recovered from her are vital to uncovering the full extent of this operation," Misar told the court during an in-camera hearing. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Defence counsel Rahul Kasliwal contended that while several Indian states have enacted anti-conversion laws, Maharashtra currently has no such specific legislation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Defence counsel Rahul Kasliwal contended that while several Indian states have enacted anti-conversion laws, Maharashtra currently has no such specific legislation. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} It may be noted that last month, the Maharashtra legislature passed the Freedom of Religion Bill, 2026, that penalizes unlawful conversions via force, fraud, or marriage. As per the Bill, those involved in unlawful conversions on the pretext of marriage will be punished with imprisonment of seven years and shall also be liable for a fine of ₹1 lakh. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It may be noted that last month, the Maharashtra legislature passed the Freedom of Religion Bill, 2026, that penalizes unlawful conversions via force, fraud, or marriage. As per the Bill, those involved in unlawful conversions on the pretext of marriage will be punished with imprisonment of seven years and shall also be liable for a fine of ₹1 lakh. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The Nashik police have formed three teams to trace Khan, who is accused of targeting employees in a WhatsApp group, pressuring them to pray and eat non-vegetarian food. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Nashik police have formed three teams to trace Khan, who is accused of targeting employees in a WhatsApp group, pressuring them to pray and eat non-vegetarian food. {{/usCountry}}

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According to one of the FIRs, Khan allegedly advised women employees to dress and behave in accordance with Islamic traditions. Some victims have alleged they were coerced or pressured into adopting religious practices, including praying, changing dietary habits, and adopting religious symbols.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Nashik police is probing a total of nine cases registered in connection with alleged exploitation, attempt of forceful conversion, hurting religious sentiments, molestation and mental harassment of female employees at the TCS unit in the city.

TCS has clarified that it has adopted a zero-tolerance policy towards harassment and coercion of any form for a long time, and the employees allegedly involved in sexual harassment at the Nashik office have been suspended.

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Khan on April 18 moved the Nashik court seeking anticipatory bail and an interim protection from arrest pending the plea hearing, citing her two-month pregnancy.

During the hearing on April 20, her lawyer Kasliwal pressed for interim relief, which would have given her protection from arrest until her main plea was decided by the court.

Judge Joshi, however, did not pass any order on the interim prayer and directed the police and the complainant to file their response to Khan's plea, while posting the matter for April 27.

Besides Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) provisions for sexual harassment and defamation, Khan has also been booked under relevant sections of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The SIT has so far arrested eight persons, including a female operations manager, in connection with the nine FIRs.

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