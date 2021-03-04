Home / India News / Covaxin has 81% efficacy, says Bharat Biotech: What does it mean
india news

Covaxin has 81% efficacy, says Bharat Biotech: What does it mean

The announcement based on preliminary results from Covaxin’s Phase 3 clinical trials is expected to come as a shot in the arm for India’s vaccination drive
By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 10:22 AM IST
A health worker at Aundh district hospital shows Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin ahead of the nationwide Covid-19 vaccine rollout, in Pune on January 15. (HT file photo)

The first coronavirus vaccine developed in India has an efficacy rate of 81%, Covaxin’s maker Bharat Biotech said on Wednesday. Here is all you need to know about it and what it means:

• The announcement based on preliminary results from Covaxin’s Phase 3 clinical trials is expected to come as a shot in the arm for India’s vaccination drive.

• The vaccine was approved for an emergency roll-out on January 16 before it was established to be effective in preventing Covid-19.

• Experts, as well as authorities, pointed to Phase 1 and 2 trials that showed that Covaxin was safe and produced an adequate immune response.

• Phase 1, 2, and 3 trials involved around 27,000 participants.

Also Read | ‘People criticised us’: Bharat Biotech head on Covaxin’s journey from March 2020

• Covaxin demonstrates a high clinical efficacy trend against Covid-19 but also significant immunogenicity against the rapidly emerging variants, said Krishna Ella, chairman, and managing director, Bharat Biotech.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Stability of rocks, river flow in Rishi Ganga needs careful monitoring: Analysis

SC rejects sedition plea against Farooq Abdullah: All you need to know

India reports 17,407 new Covid-19 cases, below 100 deaths in last 24 hours

SC allows man to meet daughter who has accused him of killing her mother

• The detailed data is yet to be released or peer-reviewed.

• The results are based on an interim analysis when 43 infections took place among the 25,800 people who were part of the trials.

• Of these, 36 were among those given a placebo, while seven got the vaccine, translating to an efficacy rate of 80.6%, the company said.

• The indigenous vaccine has met with severe hesitancy, particularly among health care workers, for want of the efficacy data.

• Disaggregated data from Delhi, for example, showed in January that turnout at locations administering Covaxin was as low as 25%, while it was 75% for those using Covishield, the domestically produced version of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine.

• As of Wednesday, 16.3 million doses of the two vaccines have been administered to people across the country.

• Covaxin uses an inactivated virus paired with an adjuvant – a chemical that boosts immune response.

• Covaxin is based on a tried-and-tested platform, the other vaccine India is giving to its people – Covishield – makes use of a newer Trojan horse-like technique known as the adenovirus platform.

• An efficacy higher than 50% is considered acceptable, according to World Health Organization (WHO) norms.

• Two other vaccines that are being used widely around the world use a breakthrough technology known as the mRNA platform and report an efficacy rate above 95%. But both of these require freezing temperatures to be stored or transported.

• Covaxin is stable at 2°C to 8°C, temperatures that can be typically achieved by refrigerators, and is shipped in a ready-to-use liquid formulation that permits distribution using existing vaccine supply chain channels.

• The Phase 3 study enrolled 25,800 participants between 18 and 98 years of age, including 2,433 over the age of 60 and 4,500 with comorbidities.

• The primary endpoint of Phase 3 clinical trial is based on the first occurrence of PCR-confirmed symptomatic (mild, moderate, or severe) Covid-19 with onset at least 14 days after the second dose is given.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP