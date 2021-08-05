Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Covaxin receives GMP certificate from Hungary, says Bharat Biotech

Covaxin is among the four vaccines approved by India's drug regulator and is being used in the nationwide inoculation drive.
Written by Susmita Pakrasi | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 05, 2021 10:05 AM IST
The approval was received from the National Institute of Pharmacy and Nutrition, Hungary certifying the GMP for the manufacture of Covaxin.(HT PRINT)

Indigenous coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccine Covaxin has received Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) compliance certificate from Hungary, Bharat Biotech said on Thursday in a tweet.

"Another milestone in our account as COVAXIN receives GMP certificate from Hungary. This marks the 1st EUDRAGDMP compliance certificate received by Bharat Biotech from European regulatories," the tweet said.

The approval was received from the National Institute of Pharmacy and Nutrition, Hungary certifying the GMP for the manufacture of Covaxin.

Bharat Biotech said that the certificate of GMP is now listed on the EudraGMDP database which is the collection of records of the European Community of manufacturing authorisations and certificates of good manufacturing practice.

The company further said that it intends to submit documentation for emergency use authorisation to several additional countries worldwide.

"With this approval Bharat Biotech has achieved another significant milestone in innovating and manufacturing vaccines at Global quality standards and moving forward in the ongoing fight against the COVID-19 pandemic," the company said in a note on Twitter.

The recognition compliments the firm's commitment of driving world class innovation and being a frontrunner in the research and development of vaccines, it added.

"With this approval, Bharat Biotech has achieved another significant milestone in innovating and manufacturing vaccines at global quality standards and moving forward in the ongoing fight against the Covid-19 pandemic," Bharat Biotech said.

Covaxin is among the four vaccines approved by India's drug regulator and is being used in the nationwide inoculation drive. The other three are Covishield by AstraZeneca, Sputnik V by Russia's Gamaleya Institute and a Moderna's vaccine.

