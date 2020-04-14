e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 14, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Covid-19 cases rising exponentially, it’s critical to test more: ICMR

Covid-19 cases rising exponentially, it’s critical to test more: ICMR

The past week has seen an increase of between 650 and 1,000 Covid-19-positive cases daily, with the total number of cases in the country standing at 10,752 and deaths at 361 till Tuesday evening.

india Updated: Apr 14, 2020 18:01 IST
Rhythma Kaul
Rhythma Kaul
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The Union health ministry still maintains that India has not yet entered the community transmission stage
The Union health ministry still maintains that India has not yet entered the community transmission stage(Amal KS/HT PHOTO)
         

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has warned that the exponential pace at which the number of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases is rising is a cause of concern amid apprehensions among a section of experts who think the outbreak may have entered the community transmission stage.

The past week has seen an increase of between 650 and 1,000 Covid-19-positive cases daily, with the total number of cases in the country standing at 10,752 and deaths at 361 till Tuesday evening.

That explains a scramble to increase the virus testing capacity by procuring more kits, adding more laboratories and reinforcing the capabilities of some existing ones.

“Number of COVID-19 cases in India is rising exponentially… it is critical to increase the numbers of tests conducted by laboratories,” said an ICMR document released on Monday based on a study the premier medical research institution recently commissioned to check the feasibility of conducting pool testing in the country that can cover large sample sizes with limited resources.

The Union health ministry still maintains that India has not yet entered the community transmission stage, a situation in which a patient hasn’t travelled abroad recently or been in contact with another Covid-19-positive person, meaning the source of the infection cannot be traced.

“There is no community transmission in India yet. There is nothing to hide if there was; in fact, it makes more sense to declare it so that people take extra precautions to prevent getting infected,” Lav Agarwal, joint secretary in the Union health ministry, said on Monday.

The ICMR document, however, suggests that the government is aware of the possibility of a surge in Covid-19 cases in India in the coming weeks and that preparations were being made for that likely scenario.

Experts in virology say that an outright denial of community transmission doesn’t make sense.

“This seems like a schizophrenic approach to the truth where you speak only what is pleasing to the listener, and don’t say what you really believe in. Of course, people are not transmitting, perhaps aliens are,” said Dr T Jacob John, former head of virology at the Christian Medical College, Vellore.

The ICMR has laid out a framework for pool testing to know the exact disease burden on India. Pooling of samples entails testing them in batches. When a pooled sample tests positive, then individual samples are assessed. Research shows that this method can be used to conduct three times as many tests with the same number of kits, an important consideration given India’s population.

In addition to the order for 500,000 kits that has already been placed, ICMR is ordering 4.5 million more rapid testing kits in the next one month.

It is also working on increasing the number of laboratories that can test, and is in the process of upgrading laboratories of both private and government medical colleges so that these can also be used for Covid-19 testing. It is currently in the process of identifying college laboratories that can be upgraded with the help of some mentoring by advanced labs already performing Covid-19 tests.

tags
top news
‘Arrest virus, revive economy’: PM Modi has a double-barrel lockdown exit plan
‘Arrest virus, revive economy’: PM Modi has a double-barrel lockdown exit plan
‘Nowhere in the game’: Rahul Gandhi lashes out at govt over Covid-19 testing kits
‘Nowhere in the game’: Rahul Gandhi lashes out at govt over Covid-19 testing kits
LIVE: Coronavirus cases in India mount to 10,815, death toll touches 353
LIVE: Coronavirus cases in India mount to 10,815, death toll touches 353
‘No need to panic, sufficient reserves of food and medicines’: Amit Shah
‘No need to panic, sufficient reserves of food and medicines’: Amit Shah
How to access Delhi govt’s Covid-19 relief centres on Google Maps
How to access Delhi govt’s Covid-19 relief centres on Google Maps
Hero MotoCorp’s first-responder mobile ambulances: All you need to know
Hero MotoCorp’s first-responder mobile ambulances: All you need to know
‘Even a machine malfunctions’: Pak legend Zaheer Abbas names best batsman
‘Even a machine malfunctions’: Pak legend Zaheer Abbas names best batsman
Watch: Indian Navy develops air evacuation pod to airlift COVID-19 patients
Watch: Indian Navy develops air evacuation pod to airlift COVID-19 patients
trending topics
Coronavirus LivePM Narendra ModiCoronavirus cases IndiaCovid-19 CasesCovid-19 PandemicCovid-19Coronavirus crisis

don't miss

latest news

india news