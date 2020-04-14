Covid-19 cases rising exponentially, it’s critical to test more: ICMR

india

Updated: Apr 14, 2020 18:01 IST

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has warned that the exponential pace at which the number of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases is rising is a cause of concern amid apprehensions among a section of experts who think the outbreak may have entered the community transmission stage.

The past week has seen an increase of between 650 and 1,000 Covid-19-positive cases daily, with the total number of cases in the country standing at 10,752 and deaths at 361 till Tuesday evening.

That explains a scramble to increase the virus testing capacity by procuring more kits, adding more laboratories and reinforcing the capabilities of some existing ones.

“Number of COVID-19 cases in India is rising exponentially… it is critical to increase the numbers of tests conducted by laboratories,” said an ICMR document released on Monday based on a study the premier medical research institution recently commissioned to check the feasibility of conducting pool testing in the country that can cover large sample sizes with limited resources.

The Union health ministry still maintains that India has not yet entered the community transmission stage, a situation in which a patient hasn’t travelled abroad recently or been in contact with another Covid-19-positive person, meaning the source of the infection cannot be traced.

“There is no community transmission in India yet. There is nothing to hide if there was; in fact, it makes more sense to declare it so that people take extra precautions to prevent getting infected,” Lav Agarwal, joint secretary in the Union health ministry, said on Monday.

The ICMR document, however, suggests that the government is aware of the possibility of a surge in Covid-19 cases in India in the coming weeks and that preparations were being made for that likely scenario.

Experts in virology say that an outright denial of community transmission doesn’t make sense.

“This seems like a schizophrenic approach to the truth where you speak only what is pleasing to the listener, and don’t say what you really believe in. Of course, people are not transmitting, perhaps aliens are,” said Dr T Jacob John, former head of virology at the Christian Medical College, Vellore.

The ICMR has laid out a framework for pool testing to know the exact disease burden on India. Pooling of samples entails testing them in batches. When a pooled sample tests positive, then individual samples are assessed. Research shows that this method can be used to conduct three times as many tests with the same number of kits, an important consideration given India’s population.

In addition to the order for 500,000 kits that has already been placed, ICMR is ordering 4.5 million more rapid testing kits in the next one month.

It is also working on increasing the number of laboratories that can test, and is in the process of upgrading laboratories of both private and government medical colleges so that these can also be used for Covid-19 testing. It is currently in the process of identifying college laboratories that can be upgraded with the help of some mentoring by advanced labs already performing Covid-19 tests.