e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 02, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Covid-19: For years PM did this to stay fit, now Ayush ministry advises it too

Covid-19: For years PM did this to stay fit, now Ayush ministry advises it too

Coronavirus update: To fight the Covid-19 infection, the Ayush ministry has suggested drinking warm water throughout the day, practising pranayam and meditation for at least 30 minutes, using haldi (turmeric), jeera (cumin), dhaniya (coriander) and lahsun (garlic) in cooking.

india Updated: Apr 02, 2020 07:03 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi suggested that people follow Ayush ministry’s protocol to fight the Covid-19 infection.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi suggested that people follow Ayush ministry’s protocol to fight the Covid-19 infection.(ANI File Photo )
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday emphasised the need to be fit and urged people to follow Ayush ministry’s protocols on ways to improve health and immunity amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Of the many easily doable things in Ayush ministry’s protocol list, the Prime Minister said he himself has been diligently practising many for years such as drinking only warm water throughout the year.

 

The ministry document states that enhancing the body’s natural defence system (immunity) plays an important role in maintaining optimum health. “We all know that prevention is better than cure. While there is no medicine for Covid-19 as of now, it will be good to take preventive measures which boost our immunity in these times,” it said.

It suggested drinking warm water throughout the day, practising pranayam and meditation for at least 30 minutes, using haldi (turmeric), jeera (cumin), dhaniya (coriander) and lahsun (garlic) in cooking.

Recommending people to make the ministry’s protocol a part of their lives, Modi said in a tweet, “ I urge you to have a look at the Ayush Ministry protocol, make it a part of your lives and share it with others. Let’s keep the focus on being healthy. After all, good health is the harbinger of happiness.”

tags
top news
Nizamuddin markaz trail widens; coronavirus cases in India hit 2,000
Nizamuddin markaz trail widens; coronavirus cases in India hit 2,000
Genetic sequencing takes lead in Covid-19 vaccine development
Genetic sequencing takes lead in Covid-19 vaccine development
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Case study of first US community spread patient offers vital Covid-19 clues
Case study of first US community spread patient offers vital Covid-19 clues
Kerala to Punjab, places that became epicentre of coronavirus infection
Kerala to Punjab, places that became epicentre of coronavirus infection
Covid-19: For years PM did this to stay fit, now Ayush ministry advises it too
Covid-19: For years PM did this to stay fit, now Ayush ministry advises it too
Scientists use lockdown to get data on unpolluted Delhi air
Scientists use lockdown to get data on unpolluted Delhi air
Covid-19 update: 36-hour operation to evacuate 2,346 Jamaat attendees
Covid-19 update: 36-hour operation to evacuate 2,346 Jamaat attendees
trending topics
Coronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus UpdateCovid-19Sonakshi SinhaNizamuddin Covid-19 scareNew Coronavirus CasesNizamuddin mosqueAjit DovalPriyanka Chopra

don't miss

latest news

india news