Covid-19: For years PM did this to stay fit, now Ayush ministry advises it too

Updated: Apr 02, 2020 07:03 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday emphasised the need to be fit and urged people to follow Ayush ministry’s protocols on ways to improve health and immunity amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Of the many easily doable things in Ayush ministry’s protocol list, the Prime Minister said he himself has been diligently practising many for years such as drinking only warm water throughout the year.

आयुष मंत्रालय ने बेहतर स्वास्थ्य और इम्यूनिटी के लिए कुछ दिशानिर्देश दिए हैं। ये ऐसे उपाय हैं, जो आसानी से किए जा सकते हैं। कई तो ऐसी बातें हैं, जो मैं वर्षों से कर रहा हूं, जैसे सालभर सिर्फ गर्म पानी पीना। आप इन्हें अपने जीवन का हिस्सा बनाएं, साथ ही दूसरों के साथ भी साझा करें। pic.twitter.com/szF2UOgNGW — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 1, 2020

The ministry document states that enhancing the body’s natural defence system (immunity) plays an important role in maintaining optimum health. “We all know that prevention is better than cure. While there is no medicine for Covid-19 as of now, it will be good to take preventive measures which boost our immunity in these times,” it said.

It suggested drinking warm water throughout the day, practising pranayam and meditation for at least 30 minutes, using haldi (turmeric), jeera (cumin), dhaniya (coriander) and lahsun (garlic) in cooking.

Recommending people to make the ministry’s protocol a part of their lives, Modi said in a tweet, “ I urge you to have a look at the Ayush Ministry protocol, make it a part of your lives and share it with others. Let’s keep the focus on being healthy. After all, good health is the harbinger of happiness.”