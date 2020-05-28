e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 28, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Covid-19: Health ministry issues guidelines on reuse, disinfection of eye protection goggles

Covid-19: Health ministry issues guidelines on reuse, disinfection of eye protection goggles

Goggles are key to a PPE kit, whose components after their use are discarded as bio-medical waste as per the standard operating procedure (SOP).

india Updated: May 28, 2020 11:52 IST
Rhythma Kaul
Rhythma Kaul
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The ministry has been issuing advisories at regular intervals to guide healthcare workers on how to rationally use their protective gear after the country faced an acute shortage of PPE kits during the initial stages of the viral outbreak
The ministry has been issuing advisories at regular intervals to guide healthcare workers on how to rationally use their protective gear after the country faced an acute shortage of PPE kits during the initial stages of the viral outbreak(Reuters file photo)
         

A single goggle can be worn at least six times as a component of a personal protective equipment (PPE) kit by a healthcare worker, according to the latest guidelines issued by the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoH&FW) on the rational use of the special glasses while attending to coronavirus disease (Covid-19) patients or related swab samples.

“Goggles may be issued to each healthcare worker, who will decontaminate them after every use. Goggles to be disinfected by users and reused at least five times each, whereby one pair of goggles will suffice for six days. They may use them rationally till their transparency decreases, or they get damaged. The ratio of issue of goggles to coverall is recommended at 1:6,” the advisory said.

Goggles are key to a PPE kit, whose components after their use are discarded as bio-medical waste as per the standard operating procedure (SOP). However, the goggles that conform to the prescribed quality specifications of the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) can be reused after proper disinfection, the ministry said.

“The purpose of this document is to enable individuals to reuse goggles used by them and allowing an extended use without running the risk of contracting infection,” the advisory said.

The ministry has been issuing advisories at regular intervals to guide healthcare workers on how to rationally use their protective gear after the country faced an acute shortage of PPE kits during the initial stages of the viral outbreak, leading to widespread panic and a public outcry.

“We don’t face any shortage anymore but a rational use of the protective gear is still advisable. One must not waste the resources just because the requirement is being met. The ministry has been consulting experts and issuing appropriate guidelines on a regular basis, as it is an evolving situation,” said a senior government official, requesting anonymity.

The Centre has provided 1.14 and 9 million N-95 masks and PPE kits, respectively, to the states and other central institutions to date.

“We’ve identified over 100 domestic manufacturers and in about two months have developed a robust industry indigenously, which has a capacity of manufacturing close to 3 lakh masks and PPE kits each daily. It’s a remarkable feat. Besides, the country is not dependent on the import of these items anymore,” the official added.

The Union Ministry of Textiles has identified eight laboratories to run a quality control test of the PPE kits manufactured indigenously.

tags
top news
Pulwama’s 60-kg car bomb seized by cops could be Lashkar-Jaish joint op
Pulwama’s 60-kg car bomb seized by cops could be Lashkar-Jaish joint op
‘Parties involved to decide’: UN on Trump’s offer to mediate to ease LAC tension
‘Parties involved to decide’: UN on Trump’s offer to mediate to ease LAC tension
Govt dealt another blow to citizens, says Chidambaram as RBI bonds scheme stopped
Govt dealt another blow to citizens, says Chidambaram as RBI bonds scheme stopped
Respite from heatwave from today, rainfall, thunderstorm likely in parts of India
Respite from heatwave from today, rainfall, thunderstorm likely in parts of India
Centre steps in after locust attack spreads to 5 states
Centre steps in after locust attack spreads to 5 states
Fate of World T20, IPL could be decided today
Fate of World T20, IPL could be decided today
What Mamata Banerjee told Amit Shah on Bengal’s Covid-19 crisis handling
What Mamata Banerjee told Amit Shah on Bengal’s Covid-19 crisis handling
Covid-19: How India’s lockdown is different, what GDP contraction means
Covid-19: How India’s lockdown is different, what GDP contraction means
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyBPSC ResultDRDO Recruitment 2020Akshay Kumar

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In