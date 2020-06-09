e-paper
Home / India News / Covid-19 latest: Andhra joins the list of states with more than 5,000 positive patients

Covid-19 latest: Andhra joins the list of states with more than 5,000 positive patients

New coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh are being detected not only among those arriving from other states but also among the locals.

india Updated: Jun 09, 2020 19:51 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Hindustan Times, Hyderabad
Andhra Pradesh is the third southern state after Karnataka and Tamil Nadu to have crossed 5,000-mark for coronavirus patients.
Andhra Pradesh joined the list of Indian states to have registered more than 5,000 positive coronavirus cases on Tuesday with the addition of 216 new Covid-19 patients taking the tally to 5,029 infections in the state, according to news agency PTI.

The state also reported two new deaths to take the casualty figure to 77.

Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Bihar, Karnataka and Haryana are other Indian states with 5,000 or more cases. These states are primarily behind India regularly logging an average rise of 10,000 new cases for the past few days.

According to Johns Hopkins data, India is the fifth worst-hit nation by the Covid-19 pandemic after the US, Brazil, Russia and the UK. According to union health ministry data, India has a total of 266,598 cases.

The data released by Andhra Pradesh’s Covid command control centre suggests that infections are rising not only among the locals but also amongst those arriving in the state. 147 of 216 new infections were detected in locals in the last 24 hours, while 69 positive cases were found among arrivals from other states.

For Coronavirus Live Updates

Andhra’s tally of 5,029 positive cases also includes 132 foreign returnees.

Of the two deaths reported in the last 24 hours, Krishna and Anantapur districts accounted for one each casualty.

The bulletin said 64 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the cumulative discharges to 2,775 and active cases to 2,177.

