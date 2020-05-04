e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 04, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Covid-19 lockdown 3.0: Large crowds force liquor stores to shut shop in parts of Delhi

Covid-19 lockdown 3.0: Large crowds force liquor stores to shut shop in parts of Delhi

Many thronged the shops to purchase liquor on Monday and defied social distancing measures.

india Updated: May 04, 2020 15:55 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
At some places, the customers flocked liquor shops even before daybreak.
At some places, the customers flocked liquor shops even before daybreak. (Keshav Singh/Hindustan Times)
         

Liquor shops in parts of Delhi had to be shut on Monday just hours after lifting shutters. All liquor shops in Delhi’s eastern range were shut down by Delhi Police as customers defied social distancing norms amid Covid-19 lockdown.

“All liquor shops in eastern range that were opened today have been closed as social distancing norms were flouted at those shops,” Alok Kumar, Joint Commissioner of Police (Eastern Range), Delhi, said. Many thronged the shops to purchase liquor on Monday and defied social distancing measures.

In a video shared by news agency ANI, customers outside a liquor store in Delhi were seen lined-up in a queue that stretched for almost a kilometre. Although those in the queue maintained distance among one another, customers kept lining up with the hope to purchase some alcohol.

The Ministry of Home Affairs, in its order last week, stated that “liquor stores and pan shops will be allowed to function in all zones while ensuring a minimum six feet distance (2 gaz ki doori) from each other and ensuring that not more than five persons are present at one time at the shop”.

Similar incidents were reported in other parts of the country as well. Large crowds gathered outside liquor shops across Maharashtra’s Pune city - one of the Covid-19 ‘red’ zones in the state. Long queues outside liquor shops were seen in areas such as Bhandarkar road, Wanawdi, Salunke Vihar and NIBM road area in Pune.

In Karnataka, booze lovers thronged liquor stores hours before shutters went up at several places.

In some areas, customers flocked liquor shops even before day-break and performed “special prayers” with flowers, coconuts, incense sticks, camphor and crackers in front of the stores, news agency PTI reported.    

tags
top news
‘Be transparent, don’t downplay coronavirus spread’: Central team to Bengal
‘Be transparent, don’t downplay coronavirus spread’: Central team to Bengal
Covid-19 might never have a vaccine just like HIV, dengue: Report
Covid-19 might never have a vaccine just like HIV, dengue: Report
In comeback to Sonia Gandhi, Centre points to 85% subsidy for migrant trains
In comeback to Sonia Gandhi, Centre points to 85% subsidy for migrant trains
UPSC civil services prelims 2020 postponed, new date to be announced on May 20
UPSC civil services prelims 2020 postponed, new date to be announced on May 20
Covid-19: 2 floors of BSF headquarters sealed after constable tests positive
Covid-19: 2 floors of BSF headquarters sealed after constable tests positive
Gautam Gambhir picks all-time India Test XI, chooses Anil Kumble as skipper
Gautam Gambhir picks all-time India Test XI, chooses Anil Kumble as skipper
Traffic jams hit Delhi after confusion over lockdown passes
Traffic jams hit Delhi after confusion over lockdown passes
Watch: Cops lob teargas shells to control migrant workers’ protest in Surat
Watch: Cops lob teargas shells to control migrant workers’ protest in Surat
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveLockdown 3.0Covid-19 Cases IndiaPM ModiSonia GandhiRishi KapoorReliance Jio

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper