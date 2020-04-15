e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 15, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Covid-19 lockdown guidelines by MHA: These industries can operate

Covid-19 lockdown guidelines by MHA: These industries can operate

Among the Union home ministry’s 15-page guideline after Prime Minister Modi announced the extension of the nationwide lockdown till May 3, was some relief to the industrial sector.

india Updated: Apr 15, 2020 12:11 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The Home Ministry has allowed some manufacturing units and industries functioning from special economic zones (SEZs) to resume operations from April 20.
The Home Ministry has allowed some manufacturing units and industries functioning from special economic zones (SEZs) to resume operations from April 20.(HT file photo )
         

The government on Wednesday issued detailed guidelines for states, Union territories and people to follow during the extended lockdown till May 3.

Among the Union home ministry’s 15-page guideline after Prime Minister Modi announced the extension of the nationwide lockdown till May 3, was some relief to the industrial sector.

Also read: What Covid-19 lockdown guidelines mean for hotspots, containment zones

MHA has allowed some manufacturing units and industries functioning from special economic zones (SEZs) to resume operations from April 20.

Here is a list of such industries and manufacturing units

* Industries operating in rural areas, ie outside the limits of municipal corporations and municipalities

* Manufacturing and other industrial establishments with access controls in special economic zones (SEZs), and Export Oriented Units, industrial estates and industrial townships. These establishments

* Manufacturing units of essential goods, including drugs, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, their raw material and intermediaries

* Food processing industries in rural areas, ie, outside the limits of municipal corporations and municipalities

* Production units which require continuous process and their supply chain

* Manufacturing of IT hardware

* Coal production, mines and mineral production, their transportation, supply of explosives and activities incidental to mining operations

* Manufacturing units of packaging materials

* Jute industries with staggered shifts and social distancing

* Oil and gas exploration industry

* Brick kilns in rural areas, ie outside the limits of municipal corporations and municipalities

tags
top news
India fast-tracks HCQ supplies to UAE, leverages drug to get test kits elsewhere
India fast-tracks HCQ supplies to UAE, leverages drug to get test kits elsewhere
2 more FIRs over gathering of migrant workers in Bandra, 1 arrested
2 more FIRs over gathering of migrant workers in Bandra, 1 arrested
Govt issues revised guidelines for Covid-19 lockdown: What’s mandatory, what’s prohibited
Govt issues revised guidelines for Covid-19 lockdown: What’s mandatory, what’s prohibited
Covid-19: Bengal guv slams TMC govt for ‘failing’ to ensure social distancing
Covid-19: Bengal guv slams TMC govt for ‘failing’ to ensure social distancing
New lockdown guideline issued: What it means for you
New lockdown guideline issued: What it means for you
‘Was scared to bowl doosra’: Saqlain recalls dismissing Sachin in 1999 Test
‘Was scared to bowl doosra’: Saqlain recalls dismissing Sachin in 1999 Test
Horror on tape: Speeding Suzuki Swift flies after hitting roundabout
Horror on tape: Speeding Suzuki Swift flies after hitting roundabout
Covid-19: Could Ebola trial drug be the answer, robots serve patients | Top 5 stories from HT
Covid-19: Could Ebola trial drug be the answer, robots serve patients | Top 5 stories from HT
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 lockdown GuidelinesCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaToday SensexMumbai Coronavirus UpdateCovid-19Covid-19 countSachin Tendulkar

don't miss

latest news

india news