Covid-19 lockdown guidelines by MHA: These industries can operate
Among the Union home ministry’s 15-page guideline after Prime Minister Modi announced the extension of the nationwide lockdown till May 3, was some relief to the industrial sector.india Updated: Apr 15, 2020 12:11 IST
The government on Wednesday issued detailed guidelines for states, Union territories and people to follow during the extended lockdown till May 3.
MHA has allowed some manufacturing units and industries functioning from special economic zones (SEZs) to resume operations from April 20.
Here is a list of such industries and manufacturing units
* Industries operating in rural areas, ie outside the limits of municipal corporations and municipalities
* Manufacturing and other industrial establishments with access controls in special economic zones (SEZs), and Export Oriented Units, industrial estates and industrial townships. These establishments
* Manufacturing units of essential goods, including drugs, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, their raw material and intermediaries
* Food processing industries in rural areas, ie, outside the limits of municipal corporations and municipalities
* Production units which require continuous process and their supply chain
* Manufacturing of IT hardware
* Coal production, mines and mineral production, their transportation, supply of explosives and activities incidental to mining operations
* Manufacturing units of packaging materials
* Jute industries with staggered shifts and social distancing
* Oil and gas exploration industry
* Brick kilns in rural areas, ie outside the limits of municipal corporations and municipalities