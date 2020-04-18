e-paper
Covid-19: Maharashtra registers 328 new Covid-19 cases today, 184 are from Mumbai

Mumbai recorded the highest number of Covid-19 positive cases today as 184 people tested positive for the deadly disease, according to Maharashtra Health Department data.

india Updated: Apr 18, 2020 20:38 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
On Friday, fifteen new coronavirus cases were reported in Mumbai’s Dharavi area, believed to be Asia’s largest slum, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).
On Friday, fifteen new coronavirus cases were reported in Mumbai’s Dharavi area, believed to be Asia’s largest slum, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).(AALOK SONI/HT PHOTO.)
         

Maharashtra on Saturday registered 328 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking the total tally to 3,648 patients, the state health department said. Capital city Mumbai, which is one of the worst-affected cities in the country with coronavirus positive patients now, has 2,269 cases.

Mumbai recorded the highest number of Covid-19 positive cases today as 184 people tested positive for the deadly disease, according to Maharashtra Health Department data. Eleven deaths were reported on Saturday taking Maharashtra’s total death toll to 211.

Of the total number of cases which emerged today, Mumbai recorded 184 new cases, while Pune recorded 78 fresh Covid-19 cases.

On Friday, fifteen new coronavirus cases were reported in Mumbai’s Dharavi area, believed to be Asia’s largest slum, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). With the 15 new cases the total number of coronavirus positive patients in Dharavi climbed to 101 late last night.

Maharashtra’s first Covid-19 patient was detected on March 9 when a couple from Pune tested positive for the disease. They were treated successfully and discharged after 14 days on March 23.

In India, coronavirus cases mounted to 14,792 on Saturday, with the death toll touching 488, according to the Union Health Ministry.

