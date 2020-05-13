Covid-19: Manipur village builds 80 huts with to quarantine returnees

india

Updated: May 13, 2020 22:39 IST

A village in Manipur’s Senapati district has constructed 80 huts that will serve as quarantine centres for Covid-19 disease to accommodate people expected to return in the next few days from various parts of the country during the ongoing lockdown.

The huts have been built by residents of Tungjoy village, about 118 km north of capital Imphal, located under the Paomata sub-division.

“We’ve constructed the huts as per the decision of village authority to accommodate our people who are returning from outside the state,” said chairman Marcus MS of Tungjoy village. “We take up such steps for the welfare of villagers.”

The huts were constructed with the village authority funds at a place located about half a kilometer away from the village habitation area. Each hut can accommodate one person. A family can use two huts if necessary, Marcus added.

The village authority will monitor the distribution of foods and other necessary guidelines of quarantine. About 100 people from the village are believed to be stranded outside the state.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh lauded the initiative taken by the village authority in a tweet on Tuesday night.

“My salute ,Tungjoy Village Authority have set up 80 huts for quarantine of their villagers who are going to come from outside the state. Each hut is fitted with a bed, separate toilet, gas table, electricity with charging socket. Water supply is provided at various locations.”

My salute ,Tungjoy Village Authority have set up 80 huts for quarantine of their villagers who are going to come from outside the state. Each hut is fitted with a bed, separate toilet, gas table, electricity with charging socket. Water supply is provided at various locations. pic.twitter.com/lRCDFvzlIQ — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) May 12, 2020

Minister for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), Jitendra Singh, too, appreciated both the villagers and Biren Singh for their efforts. In a tweet, DoNER Minister wrote, “Northeast shows the way. Kudos Manipur and CM Shri N Biren Singh. Tungjoy Village Authority has set up 80 huts for quarantine for their villagers who are going to come from outside the State.Each hut fitted with bed, separate toilet, gas table, water supply and charging socket.”

Meanwhile, the special train carrying 1,140 stranded people of Manipur from Chennai arrived at the Jiribam railway station on Wednesday afternoon.

Soon after their arrival, screening of the returnees was conducted in a district-wise manner, sources said. Those who cleared the screening procedure were allowed to proceed towards their respective districts.

According to state chief secretary Dr J Suresh Babu, another special train carrying stranded people of Manipur will depart from Punjab tomorrow.