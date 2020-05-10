e-paper
Covid-19: 'No water in toilets', claim people quarantined at hospital in Bengal's Asansol

Covid-19: ‘No water in toilets’, claim people quarantined at hospital in Bengal’s Asansol



india Updated: May 10, 2020 07:13 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Asansol (West Bengal)
Kolkata Medical College Hospital building converted into a full-fledged Covid-19 hospital during the nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.
Kolkata Medical College Hospital building converted into a full-fledged Covid-19 hospital during the nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.(ANI Photo )
         

People kept in quarantine at ESI Hospital in Asansol created a ruckus on Saturday claiming that the toilet facilities do not have a water supply.

“People kept in quarantine at ESI Hospital in Asansol, created a ruckus on Saturday, alleging that the toilet facilities there don’t have water supply and the people are not being given access to proper drinking water. They also alleged that they’re not being tested for COVID-19,” said one of the people in the quarantine facility.

Another person said, “The number of people kept here is 32 and yet only 1-litre water is provided for all of us. Even the food is coming in a dirty vehicle.”

“At present, we do not want anything but just get us tested for coronavirus and if found negative let us go. Until we get the report we won’t eat anything,” one of them in quarantine at ESI Hospital added.

As per the latest update by the West Bengal government, the total number of coronavirus cases in the state is 1,786, of which 1,243 are active and 99 people have succumbed to the disease.

