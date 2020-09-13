Covid-19 patients must not be denied beds, provided prompt treatment: Health Ministry to hospitals

india

Updated: Sep 13, 2020 06:19 IST

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Saturday affirmed the government’s resolve to ensure that patient of Covid-19 must not be denied beds and must be provided prompt treatment.

He said the collective goal must be to have a health system that is available, affordable and accessible to all and the aim of the Centre along with the states was to achieve a mortality rate of less than one per cent.

Bhushan inaugurated a virtual conclave for private hospitals providing Covid-19 treatment in the country organised by the ministry in collaboration with FICCI and AIIMS New Delhi.

“He reiterated the resolve of the Government to ensure that patient of Covid-19 must not be denied beds and must be provided prompt treatment. The collective goal must be to have a health system that available, affordable and accessible to all. He highlighted that the aim of the Centre along with the state/UT governments is to achieve a mortality rate of less than one per cent,” the release said.

During the meeting, the importance of timely treatment of co-morbid patients to reduce fatality was stressed.

An official release said hospitals were asked to ensure seamless admission of patients.

They were also encouraged to protect healthcare workers by adopting all practices on infection prevention and control and keep the staff motivated.

The importance of evidence-based treatment protocols and reducing heterogeneity in treatment to Covid-19 patients was also underscored.

Senior doctors from private sector hospitals also shared their experiences and challenges about their battle against Covid-19.

Several best practices were shared by private hospitals. Concerns around delayed referral of patients from smaller facilities and financial stress owing to lack of health insurance were also discussed.

The conclave was attended by more than 150 hospital representatives, senior doctors and clinicians from across the country.