Covid-19 statewise tally: Cases near 500 in Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu, Delhi at 445

Updated: Apr 05, 2020 10:29 IST

The number of coronavirus cases in the country on Sunday rose to 3,374. As per the figures updated by the Ministry of Health, the number of active cases in India stands at 3,030 while 266 people have recovered from the infection. As many as 77 people have been killed by Covid-19 in the country.

Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Delhi account for the highest number of Covid-19 cases in India. The number of positive cases here is nearly 500.

Here’s the statewise breakup of active coronavirus cases in various states, number of people who have recovered and the fatalities.

Maharashtra

With 490 Covid-19 cases, Maharashtra has registered the highest number of coronavirus cases in the country. The state has recorded 24 deaths so far while 42 patients have recovered.

Tamil Nadu

The southern state has the second-highest number of Covid-19 cases in the country which now stand at a whopping 485. Tamil Nadu has seen six recoveries and three Covid-19 deaths.

Delhi

Delhi closely follows with the third-highest number of coronavirus cases in the country. As many as 445 people have tested positive of coronavirus in the national capital. Six people have died from the infection while 15 people have made a recovery, as per the health ministry’s data.

Kerala

With 306 coronavirus cases, Kerala is the fourth most coronavirus-affected state in the country. As per the latest data by the Ministry of Health, Kerala has witnessed two deaths due to Covid-19 while 49 people have successfully recovered.

Telangana

269 positive cases of coronavirus have been reported from the state so far. 32 people have made a recovery from the virus while seven people have died from Covid-19.

Uttar Pradesh

227 people have been infected from Covid-19 in the state. While 19 people have recovered from coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh, two have died from the infection here.

Rajasthan

Coronavirus cases in Rajasthan touched 200 on Sunday. The state has reported no cases of fatalities. 21 patients have recovered from the infection.

Andhra Pradesh

The state has witnessed a sudden spike in its Covid-19 cases. 161 positive Covid-19 patients have been reported in the state and one case of recovery. One person has died.

Karnataka

The state has recorded 144 Covid-19 cases and four deaths. 12 people have been cured and discharged.

Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state has registered 105 coronavirus cases and 14 recoveries so far. Ten people have died from the infection in the state.

Madhya Pradesh

The state has reported 104 positive cases of coronavirus. Six people have died from Covid-19 here.

Jammu and Kashmir

The union territory of Jammu and Kashmir has seen the number of Covid-19 patients rising to 92. Two people have died from the infection while four were cured.

Haryana and Punjab

The neighbouring states have 49 and 57 Covid-19 cases respectively. While 5 people have died in Punjab, Haryana has seen no deaths. Twenty four people have recovered from Covid-19 in Haryana, one in Punjab.

Sixty nine people have been affected by the Sars-CoV-2 virus in West Bengal. There have been three deaths and ten recoveries in the state. In Chandigarh, 18 people have contracted the Covid-19 disease. Andaman has recorded 10 coronavirus cases. Chhattisgarh has recorded nine cases of coronavirus, and three people have recovered. In Bihar, 30 people have tested positive for coronavirus, one has died.

Assam has reported 24 Covid-19 cases. Uttarakhand has 22 coronavirus patients, two patients have recovered from the infection. Odisha has 20 Covid-19 positive patients while Ladakh has 14. Goa has reported seven cases of Covid-19 disease. Himachal Pradesh has six cases, one patient has died and one has recovered. Pondicherry has reported five cases, one has recovered. Two coronavirus cases have been reported in Manipur.

States and Union territories with just one positive Covid-19 case include Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram.

India is under a 21-day nationwide coronavirus lockdown announced by PM Modi to break the chain of Covid-19 infection in the country. The country entered the 12th day of the three-week lockdown on Sunday. The 21-day lockdown will end on April 14.

Note: Figures are from official data released by the Ministry of Health, and may differ from realtime numbers released by various state governments subject to confirmation from the Centre.