e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 17, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Covid-19 tally in Maharashtra goes past 6-lakh mark with 8k plus cases

Covid-19 tally in Maharashtra goes past 6-lakh mark with 8k plus cases

Maharashtra has added one lakh cases of Covid-19 in nine days since August 8.

india Updated: Aug 17, 2020 20:28 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Sabir Hussain
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Sabir Hussain
Hindustan Times, New delhi
A total of 32,06,248 people have been tested for Covid-19 so far in Maharashtra,
A total of 32,06,248 people have been tested for Covid-19 so far in Maharashtra,(Satyabrata Tripathy/HT Photo)
         

Maharashtra’s Covid-19 tally crossed the 6-lakh mark on Monday with the addition of 8,493 fresh cases, the state health department said.

Maharashtra’s tally now stands 6,04,358. The state has added one lakh cases since August 8 when the tally crossed the 5-lakh mark.

Out of the 8,493 new cases of Covdi-19, 753 were from Mumbai where the tally has gone up to 1,29,479.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage.

Monday’s number of new cases is one of few instances this month when the count has stayed in four figures. On most days it has been above 11,000 cases.

The death toll in the pandemic in the state climbed to 20,265 with 228 casualties on Monday. Forty of the casualties were in Mumbai where the death toll mounted to 7,173.

A total of 11,391 people were released from hospitals on Monday taking the number of recoveries in Maharashtra to 4,28,514.

A total of 32,06,248 people have been tested for Covid-19 so far in Maharashtra, the health department said.

tags
top news
Music legend Pandit Jasraj passes away at 90
Music legend Pandit Jasraj passes away at 90
At India-Japan Summit next month, Modi and Abe to sign off on key military pact
At India-Japan Summit next month, Modi and Abe to sign off on key military pact
Democrats to kick off convention with Bernie Sanders, Michelle Obama’s addresses
Democrats to kick off convention with Bernie Sanders, Michelle Obama’s addresses
Covid-19 tally in Maharashtra goes past 6-lakh mark with 8k plus cases
Covid-19 tally in Maharashtra goes past 6-lakh mark with 8k plus cases
Demise of Pandit Jasraj leaves deep void in Indian cultural sphere: PM Modi
Demise of Pandit Jasraj leaves deep void in Indian cultural sphere: PM Modi
‘Ready to work with India’: China reacts to Modi’s Independence Day speech
‘Ready to work with India’: China reacts to Modi’s Independence Day speech
In poll-bound Bihar, changed equations to create ample room for party hopping
In poll-bound Bihar, changed equations to create ample room for party hopping
Watch: IAF chopper rescues man stuck in heavy flow of water at Chhattisgarh’s dam
Watch: IAF chopper rescues man stuck in heavy flow of water at Chhattisgarh’s dam
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesBaramulla EncounterIndia, Nepal MeetingIndia Covid-19 TallyAnkita LokhandeSushant Singh RajputNishikant Kamat dies

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In