Covid-19 vaccines may get license in coming weeks, says health ministry

Updated: Dec 08, 2020, 17:42 IST

India may approve license to some developers of Covid-19 vaccine in the next few weeks, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare secretary Rajesh Bhushan said on Tuesday. The Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech have applied for emergency use approval (EAU) of their respective vaccine candidates against coronavirus in India, Bhushan further said.

Astra Zeneca and Pfizer have already applied for EAU in India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has held talks with the all vaccine manufactures and scientists. “Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech have applied to Emergency Use Approval. PM Modi has interacted with all vaccine manufactures and scientists. 6 vaccine candidates in clinical trial stage in India,” the health ministry said during a press briefing on Tuesday.

“Some of the vaccine candidates may get licensed in the next few weeks,” Bhushan added. Six vaccines, including Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin and Astra Zeneca’s Covidshield, are in trial stages, Bhushan added.

The Centre also informed that there are three vaccine candidates under consideration for license approval. “Three vaccine candidates are under consideration of the regulator for licensing. Very active consideration is going on. There is hope that early licensure is possible in respect of all of them or any one of them,” said Dr VK Paul, member of NITI Aayog.

The health ministry also said that the Covid-19 vaccination drive will have minimal impact on routine health services including routine immunisation. “There are around 2.39 lakh vaccinators (Auxiliary Nurse Midwife-ANM) across the country. Only 1.54 lakh ANMs to be used for Covid-19 vaccination,” the health ministry said.

The preparatory activities for the roll out of the Covid-19 vaccine is being carried out by Centre in collaboration with states and Union territories. “Covid-19 vaccination cannot just be a state or the Centre’s responsibility. It has to be people’s participation,” Bhushan added.