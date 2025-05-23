Covid cases rising again: Is a vaccine booster dose needed? AIIMS doctor answers

Amid concerns over reports of mild Covid-19 cases emerging in some parts of India, questions have been arising over whether there is a need for a booster shot against the novel coronavirus, which was first reported in December 2019. A teacher of the Gurukul School of Art makes an awareness painting of COVID-19, in Mumbai on Wednesday.(ANI)

A doctor and professor at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) said that vaccine booster doses may be crucial in preventing infection among the elderly and medically vulnerable sections of the population.

Also read | Covid in India: These states are reporting rise in cases

Covid cases rising: Is a booster dose needed?

Dr Ranjan, as quoted in a News18 report, stressed the need for booster doses targeting Omicron-related variants of the virus as they are critical in reducing hospitalisation, severe disease and death. He also noted that boosters may be less effective in preventing mild or asymptomatic infections.

The AIIMS professor said that booster doses may not be necessary immediately, but those who have not received it over a year ago should be encouraged to take one to boost waning immunity. “Updated monovalent vaccines targeting JN.1 or closely related strains are expected to offer protection against severe disease caused by LF.7 and NB.1.8,” the report quoted the doctor.

Southeast Asian countries and China have reported new infections from the highly transmissible Omicron subvariants of the virus. The professor's analysis of the emerging Covid-19 pattern in Singapore showed that ICU admissions slightly declined, and most new infections were not severe.

'India's situation stable'

Dr Ranjan noted that India's situation remains stable, as only a small number of infections were reported as of mid-May. He pointed out that the recent surge in infections was concentrated in a few states, where most infections were mild and recovered without the need for hospitalisation.

Also read | Nine-month-old tests positive for Covid-19 in Bengaluru

He urged the public to avoid panic and maintain readiness by being aware of the disease's mild symptoms. “Focus on educating the public about mild symptoms, the effectiveness of vaccines, and the importance of protecting vulnerable groups. Use trusted channels to counter misinformation,” Ranjan added.

On Friday, Haryana reported four new covid cases, which were reported to be mild, and the concerned individuals have been kept under home observation with medical supervision. Health minister Arti Singh Rao assured that there is no need for panic and added that the state government is closely monitoring the situation.