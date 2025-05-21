Covid in India: These states are reporting rise in cases

Amid a surge in coronavirus cases in Asian countries, Kerala, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu have reported the most active cases among Indian states, according to the Union health ministry. A health worker takes a nasal swab of a person for a Covid-19 test at a hospital in New Delhi. (AP file)

There are a total of 257 active cases across the country, with Kerala having 95 active cases in the state. According to the health ministry, mortality figures for the state are still being calculated.

Maharashtra reported 56 Covid cases, while Tamil Nadu logged 66. Infections were also detected in Puducherry, Delhi, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Haryana, Karnataka, and West Bengal.

Since May 12, a total of 164 new Covid cases have been recorded across India. Kerala saw the biggest jump, with 69 fresh cases, followed by 44 in Maharashtra and 33 in Tamil Nadu.

The ministry data also shows that 112 patients have been cured, discharged or migrated after being diagnosed with Covid since May 12.

Health ministry holds review meeting on Covid surge

On May 19, experts from the National Centre for Disease Control, Emergency Medical Relief division, Disaster Management Cell, Indian Council of Medical Research and central government hospitals, held a review meeting chaired by the director general of health services regarding the uptick in cases.

“The meeting concluded that the current Covid-19 situation in India remains under control. As of May 19, 2025, the number of active COVID-19 cases in India stands at 257, a very low figure considering the country's large population. Almost all of these cases are mild, with no hospitalisation required,” reported PTI, quoting an official.

The Maharashtra state health department confirmed in a press release on Tuesday that two patients had died due to Covid-related complications in January this year. Both patients had other pre-existing medical conditions as well.

The statement also added that a total of 6,066 swab samples have been examined for coronavirus since January, of which 106 tested positive for the infectious disease. Of these, 101 were from Mumbai and the remaining from Pune, Thane, and Kolhapur.

The release noted that there had been a global rise in Covid cases, including in Asian countries such as South Korea, Singapore, China, Thailand and more.

Health authorities across countries have urged citizens to not panic, stay updated on vaccinations and take any necessary medical precautions. Singapore's health minister Ong Ye Kung stated in a post on Facebook last week that periodic Covid-19 waves are "expected throughout the year".

The Brihan Mumbai Corporation (BMC) urged citizens to remain calm and also stated that arrangements to accommodate patients have been made and the situation was being monitored by the authorities.