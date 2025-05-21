Covid-19: No cause for panic, says health department

MUMBAI: Maharashtra has recorded 12 Covid cases from May 12 to 20, making it a total of 1,332 cases in the state this year. Health department officials clarified that most cases are mild and resemble seasonal flu, urging citizens not to panic. (AP)

Of the 12 new cases detected, six were from Mumbai, three from Pune, two from Thane, and one from Kolhapur. As of now, 109 active patients are under observation statewide, with Mumbai accounting for 36 cases, followed by Thane with 21 cases and Pune with 11 cases.

This year, the state has recorded 15 COVID-related deaths, 13 of which were patients above 60 years of age with underlying conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, or kidney and heart disease. One covid related death was reported in the last week.

State health officials emphasised that while the virus is still circulating in low numbers, it is not causing severe illness. “Most cases are being identified through routine screening of influenza-like and respiratory infections,” the bulletin noted.

No new testing guidelines have been issued and not all patients are being tested for COVID unless symptoms are clinically significant. Citizens are advised to continue following routine health precautions and seek medical advice if needed, especially for vulnerable groups such as the elderly and those with pre-existing medical conditions.

Genome sequencing is being carried out at Pune’s National Institute of Virology and BJ Medical College to monitor circulating variants. The activity is being coordinated under the supervision of Maharashtra health department’s health officer, Dr Jayant Jagtap.