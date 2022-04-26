Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Covid cluster in IIT Madras: Tally rises to 111 with 31 fresh cases
india news

Covid cluster in IIT Madras: Tally rises to 111 with 31 fresh cases

Health secretary J Radhakrishnan met with students and faculty members on the campus a day ago. He had earlier urged the students not to in the wake of the recent surge.
File photo of the IIT Madras campus.(PTI)
Updated on Apr 26, 2022 12:13 PM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

The total tally of Covid-19 cases at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras, touched 111 on Tuesday with 31 fresh infections being reported from the premier institution.

According to reports, health secretary J Radhakrishnan met with students and faculty members on the campus for the second time in three days on Monday. He was accompanied by Chennai zonal medical officer Dr Alby.

During his previous visit, he had urged the students not to panic in the wake of the latest surge in coronavirus cases.

In a video shared by the health department, Radhakrishnan was seen interacting with the students. "Do not worry. The IIT-M has taken all measures for your safety. There is also a reserve hospital in 3 km radius from here (King Institute of Preventive Medicine and Research). At this point of time, no one requires hospitalisation. Everyone is identified with mild symptoms...but at the same time you should not be over confident," Radhakrishnan was seen telling the students.

He urged the students to monitor their health and said if they experience any kind of discomfort they should immediately alert the authorities concerned.

Later, addressing reporters at the institute, Radhakrishnan said the IIT-M had stepped up adherence to pandemic-related protocol laid down by the government on its campus.

The authorities at the premier institute earlier said they were fully prepared to address any 'exigency' and doctors were on 'high alert' as advised by the state government. "We are enforcing Covid-19 compliance rigorously with student volunteers. In addition to this, all students are fully vaccinated. IIT Madras has handled three waves (of Covid-19) effectively, and we believe that the lessons learnt will help us handle the current cases effectively", the institute said in a statement.

