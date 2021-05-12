Covid curfew relaxations scrapped in Srinagar after large-scale violations

The Srinagar administration has reversed its decision to let the city’s residents step out of their homes to shop for essential items during the coronavirus curfew after complaints that people were not adhering to the Covid appropriate behaviour. Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha is learnt to have stepped in to caution the district administration that any missteps at this stage could lead to a surge in Covid cases.

Srinagar deputy commissioner Aijaz Asad, who ordered the curfew in the city on April 29 to break the chain of Covid transmission, had later permitted some activities such as the opening of grocery stores, and even bakery shops from 8 am to 12 pm. The relaxation, however, saw a huge rush in markets especially outside bakeries, banks, meat shops. At some places, traffic jams were also reported.

The large crowds triggered concern that Srinagar, which has the highest number of active Covid cases in the union territory, could end up frittering away any gains made due to the curfew. Srinagar has reported less than 1,000 cases for four days

At a meeting on Tuesday to review the spread of the Covid pandemic, Lt Governor Manoj Sinha took a dim view of the lax implementation of the restrictions in Srinagar and even upbraided the officials concerned.

Aijaz Asad withdrew the relaxation soon after. “The provision of exemption for partially permissible activities from 8 am to 12 pm is hereby withdrawn till further orders,” the deputy commissioner’s order on Tuesday evening said.

He also asked people to stay indoors.

“DDMA Srinagar asked for Testing of all Bakery workers. Out of 99 lifted samples, 8 have tested positive on RT-PCR. Mostly from renowned Bakery shops. Let’s stay indoors. #coronavirus has the unique art of locating the right person,” tweeted DC Srinagar.

On Wednesday morning, a large number of security personnel were deployed across the Valley and strict restrictions were enforced to prevent the movement of the public.

Government officials have also been told to get curfew passes to go to work.

“Movement of government officials shall be facilitated through a Pass system from tomorrow. All HODs are requested to kindly place requisition for passes immediately,” a spokesman of Srinagar district said.

Dr Muzaffar Maqbool, associate professor at Srinagar’s government medical college alluded to the crowds on streets in his tweet that spoke about how he had hoped the restrictions would lead to a decline in cases. “Had pinned a hope that expected “Lockdown Effect” is round the corner. But we have a habit of throwing it away. Hope the damage isn’t beyond repair.”

Other people also worried that the crowds in the markets could lead to a fresh surge in cases.

“This was a very untimely decision especially when our positivity rate is still high. Lets pray that things will remain under control,” said Tanveer Ahmad, a city resident.

Srinagar, which reported a peak of 1,311 infections on May 4, was able to pull down the number of cases being reported from the city over the last few days. On Saturday, the city reported 853 cases, 920 on Sunday and 701 on Monday, the lowest in the past two weeks. On Tuesday, the recorded cases were 846.

