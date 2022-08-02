Covid: India records 13,734 new cases, 2,730 fewer than yesterday; 34 deaths in 24 hours

India's daily Covid caseload dipped by 2,730 infections (16.6%) from the previous day, with as many as 13,734 people testing positive in the last 24 hours, according to the Union health ministry's bulletin on Tuesday. With this, the country's overall tally has reached 44,050,009, including 526,430 related deaths, the data showed.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This is for the third straight day when new cases stayed below the 20,000-mark; on July 31, as many as 19,673 people tested positive in a single day, while the corresponding tally for August 1 stood at 16,464.

Also Read | Covid: India sees significant drop in daily tally with 16,464 new cases

Meanwhile, the updated data also highlighted that the country added 17,897 recoveries and 34 virus-related fatalities, with the cumulative recovery count rising to 43,383,787. Also, in a significant update, the total active cases declined further to 139,792, a drop of 4,197 cases from their total count on Monday.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 3.34% and the weekly positivity rate was at 4.79%, the bulletin showed. Also, with 411,102 samples tested on Monday, nearly 875 million samples have been tested till now.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read | In Himachal Pradesh, Covid positivity rate shoots up to 16.9%

On the vaccination front, more than 2.6 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines were administered in the last 24 hours. More than 2 billion doses have been used since the national inoculation drive commenced on January 16 last year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON