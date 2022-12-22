Home / India News / ‘Covid isn’t over': At high-level meet, PM Modi calls for ramped up testing, genome sequencing

'Covid isn't over': At high-level meet, PM Modi calls for ramped up testing, genome sequencing

Updated on Dec 22, 2022 07:21 PM IST

Chairing a high-level meeting to review the government's Covid-19 preparedness in wake of surge in cases in China, PM Modi called for the need to ensure that the entire infrastructure is at a high level of preparedness

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a high-level meeting to review the COVID-19 situation in India in view of a surge in COVID cases in China and other countries,(ANI)
Written by Aryan Prakash

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday cautioned against complacency and said Covid-19 is not over yet, directing officials to strengthen ongoing surveillance measures, especially at the international airports.

Chairing a high-level meeting to review the government's Covid-19 preparedness in wake of surge in cases in China, Modi called for the need to ensure that the entire infrastructure is at a high level of preparedness in terms of equipment, processes and human resources, the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.

The PM asked the officials to ramp up testing and also genomic sequencing efforts. The states have been asked to share a large number of samples with the INSACOG genome sequencing laboratories on a daily basis.

During the meeting, a presentation was made on the current global Covid-19 situation. The prime minister was briefed about India witnessing a steady decline in cases. The PM advised the states to audit Covid-specific facilities to ensure operational readiness of hospital infrastructure, including Oxygen Cylinders, PSA plants, ventilators and human resources.

During the meeting, Modi urged people to follow Covid-19 norms at all times especially in view of the festive season. He called for encouraging precautionary doses especially for vulnerable and senior citizens.

The prime minister was informed that there is adequate availability with regard to medicines, vaccines and hospital beds. He advised to regularly monitor availability and prices of essential medicines.

Highlighting the globally appreciated work of the frontline healthcare workers, Modi exhorted them to continue working in the same selfless and dedicated manner, the PMO statement said.

Earlier in the day, health minister Mansukh Mandaviya had informed the Parliament that the states had been asked to carry out genome sequencing of positive samples. The random sampling of international arrivals at airports has started.

Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
