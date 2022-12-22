Home / India News / Keeping close eye on new Covid variants, union health min tells Parliament

Keeping close eye on new Covid variants, union health min tells Parliament

india news
Updated on Dec 22, 2022 02:34 PM IST

Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya said the states have been asked to step up genome sequencing and they should impose masking norms. He added that random sampling of foreign travellers has started at airports.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya speaks in the Lok Sabha during the Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya speaks in the Lok Sabha during the Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi
ByHT News Desk | Written by Aryan Prakash

Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday said the Centre is keeping a close eye on new Covid-19 variants, this amid massive surge in infections in China.

Speaking in both houses of Parliament, the minister said the states have been asked to step up genome sequencing and they should impose masking norms.

“We are keeping an eye on the global covid situation & are taking steps accordingly. States are advised to increase genome-sequencing to timely identify the new variant of Covid-19”, the minister said.

Noting that the Covid-19 virus is constantly evolving, Mandaviya said the health ministry is proactive in managing the pandemic and has provided financial assistance to the states in their fight against the contagious virus.

“So far, 220 cr covid vaccine shots have been given”, the minister said.

“From the last few days, Covid cases have been rising in the world but in India, cases are depleting. We are seeing rising Covid cases & deaths due to it in China”, he told the House.

The minister said random RT-PCR sampling among passengers arriving at international airports in the country has started.

Mandaviya's statement in Lok Sabha comes ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's high-level meeting on the Covid-19 situation in the country. The PM will hold the meeting at 3.30 pm.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

covid-19
