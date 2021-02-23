Covid vaccination: People over 60 likely to be allowed to self-register

People aged above 60 and those with comorbidities will be allowed to self-register and choose where they can be vaccinated for Covid-19 from March 1, an official familiar with the matter said as the government is working to speed up the second phase of the vaccination process.

The upgraded mobile application designed for the vaccination drive will also allow the users, who are travelling, to pick a different centre if needed for the second dose.

HT on Monday reported that the government is planning to take the rate of coronavirus vaccinations to 5 million a day in the next four to six weeks. This could include doubling the number of daily vaccinations at a particular location to 200. The move is meant to speed up the process when the next and the largest cohort of recipients — members of the general public who are at greater risk due to their age and existing illnesses — begin to be covered.

The second phase of the vaccination will also include armed forces and police personnel. The government had earlier decided that people over 50 would be allowed to register. But it has since decided to prioritise those over 60 as they are at a greater risk.

“The government wants to prioritise those at risk, so first those over 60 will be allowed to register,” said an official. “There is a pool of around 20 crore [200 million] individuals.”

The official added the Aadhaar will not be mandatory for registration. “People can use any ID to register. They just have to make sure that they carry the same proof when they go for vaccination.”

Vaccination certificates will be made available across government platforms such as Co-WIN and DigiLocker. The option to register on contact tracing app Aarogya Setu is also likely as the platforms will be integrated, according to an internal note circulated on Co-WIN.

The official added that the application would soon start providing real-time updates, including the number of people vaccinated daily. “The government is also considering whether or not private hospitals offering the vaccination should be shown on the application...that way, the user will have more options,” the official said. “Users will also be able to choose the vaccination slot that they want.”

The official added up to five members from one family can register on one account and get vaccinated together.